The Chicago Cubs on Thursday promoted right-handed pitcher Colin Rea from their training facility in South Bend, Ind.
In a corresponding move, the Cubs sent right-hander Dillon Maples to South Bend.
Rea, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, won the Pacific Coast League’s pitcher of the year award last season after registering career-highs in victories (14-4), innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines. He spent the first eight years of his career in the San Diego Padres organization, with the brief exception of a 2016 trade to the Miami Marlins that MLB voided because the Padres didn’t disclose injury information on him.
Rea did not miss a start last season after coming back from 2016 Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2017 season and led to up-and-down results in 2018. Last season, he finished second in the PCL with a 3.95 ERA and helped the I-Cubs win the American Northern Division championship.