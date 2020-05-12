Here is a capsule look at how the boys track and field season would have looked like in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League:
BOSCOBELKey returners — Evan Belz (jr.), Brennan Carlin (sr.), Mitch Davis (sr.), Travis Denner (jr.), Ben Bohringer (soph.), David Martinez (sr.), Levi Glasbrenner (soph.), Blake Sander (jr.), Amari Asamoah (jr.), Daryen Heisz (sr.)
Outlook — These Bulldogs had plenty of promise. Belz, Carlin, Davis, Denner, Bohringer and Martinez all competed in the Division 3 state meet a season ago while Glasbrenner, Sander, Asamoah and Heisz all broke into sectionals. There was a lot of potential here for some medals in 2020, though, moving forward there’s still a lot to like about the Boscobel program in the coming years.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Jason Holzemer
Key returners — Jack Misky (jr.), Carson Oglesby (jr.), Beau Kopp (soph.)
Outlook — Misky is the rare state meet qualifier in both throws and jumps, lending a lot of credit to his athleticism. Fortunately for the Cubans, a lot of successful athletes from their 2019 campaign will be able to suit up again for them next year. Look for Misky, Oglesby and Kopp to make some noise again next season.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Patrick Reichling
Key returners — Easton Evenstad (soph.), Parker Fitzsimons (jr.), Rhett Reuter (soph.), Leif Bredeson (sr.), Ross Stauffacher (sr.), Michael Thompson (jr.), Ryley Lancaster (sr.)
Outlook — Evenstad and Fitzsimons were both members of the Redbirds’ 4x400 state finalist a season ago while Bredeson and Stauffacher both brought La Crosse experience in throwing events. This was a Darlington team that was poised to compete in several different events, only for naught. With their two best throwers graduating, the Redbirds will have big shoes to fill heading into next season.
DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT
Coach — Matt McGraw
Key returners — Peyton Tranel (sr.), Jerimiah Beasley (sr.), Henry Keith (sr.), Will Aurit (soph.), Jason Gleichauf (sr.), Blaise Watters (sr.)
Outlook — Dodgeville and Mineral Point teamed up for a pretty stellar track season in 2019 and the co-op was poised to do so again. Tranel, Beasley and Keith made up three legs of the team’s Division 2 4x800 state title-winner a season ago, Gleichauf placed third in the 110 hurdles and Keith and Aurit both have individual medals to their names in distance events. It’s unfortunate that a very talented group didn’t get to put it on the track again in 2020.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Gregg Davis
Key returners — Kyle Mudler (jr.), Trent Klais (sr.), Ethan Koestler (sr.), Tristan Ammon (jr.), Jaden Lathrop (jr.)
Outlook — Mudler qualified for sectionals in multiple events and narrowly missed the cut on a couple of state meet berths. The Golden Eagles had a few pieces to build upon heading into this year and the same will be true next season when they get another shot at the oval.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Dave Wills
Key returners — Ethan Kammerude (sr.), Nate Reiff (soph.), James Welter (jr.)
Outlook — Each sectional qualifiers, Kammerude, Welter and Reiff had the makings for potential state meet runs. Look for Reiff and Welter to make some noise when track season picks up again a year from now.