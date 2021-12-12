On Friday, Dubuque Senior notched its biggest win of the year with an intracity victory over rival Dubuque Wahlert.
On Saturday, they followed it up with a signature one.
The Rams were poised and efficient on both sides of the court in the first half, and withstood a North Scott second-half surge to take down the Class 4A No. 4-ranked Lancers, 56-44, in the final game of the Wendy’s/MidWest One Girls Basketball Classic.
“We as a program are trying to show our progress,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “This is one of those wins you can hang your hat on. I think we did a lot of good things tonight; I still think there is a ton of room for growth. It’s just a good feeling to win these early in the year and know that we can continue to get better.”
Senior (4-1) used a balanced scoring attack to control the offensive tempo in the first half. Seven different Rams recorded buckets in the first 16 minutes.
Elly Haber’s 3-pointer with 2:58 remaining in the second quarter put the Rams up, 17-10, and capped off an 8-2 scoring run that shifted the momentum in Senior’s favor going into halftime.
“There are so many pieces, so many girls that can do so many good things for us, that if we can get them clicking at the right time, we are pretty good,” Deutsch said.
Senior extended the lead early in the third when Sam McDonald drained a 3-pointer on the opening possession and converted a layup shortly after. Anna Kruse’s drive to the bucket put the Rams up, 29-17, at 3:56 of the third frame.
McDonald’s basket at 5:58 of the fourth kept the Rams comfortably ahead, 38-27, before North Scott opted to apply the full-court pressure.
The Lancers ( 4-2) press stymied Senior’s rhythm, forcing several turnovers that sparked a 10-2 run to tie the game at 40.
“You’re always going to expect them to come back, they obviously want the same thing. They want to win,” McDonald said. “We just had to keep our composure, just take our time with the ball, and focus on not turning the ball over.”
It felt like the young Rams may succumb to the Lancers’ rally, but the resilient bunch had a punch-back of their own.
Senior responded with a 16-4 knockout blow catapulted by a McDonald 3-point play and a Josie Potts triple from the wing to springboard back ahead, 50-43.
McDonald referenced assistant coach Tony Delaney for her team’s game-clinching response.
“Coach Delaney calls it ‘beast mode,”’ she said. “We just kept our composure and focused on extending our lead, and that was the biggest part for us.”
Senior ultimately sealed the victory at the free-throw line, converting on all nine attempts in the fourth quarter.
McDonald led the Rams, scoring 16 of her 18 points in the second half. Kruse finished with 11 points, Potts and Haber added seven, and Olivia Baxter contributed six points and was a force defensively with seven blocks.