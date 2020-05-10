Having your mom for a coach sounds great.
But then Haley Haldeman thought about it a little more.
“I was excited at first, but then it sunk in some more and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t know,’” said Haley, a senior golfer at Western Dubuque High School. “Once we got started it was fine. We have our moments out there sometimes, but we do get along great.”
Four years ago, Amy Haldeman took over as the new Bobcats girls golf coach, just as Haley was heading into her freshman season. Amy has had the opportunity to share her knowledge of the sport with her daughter for many years, but she truly cherished the opportunity to do so at her own alma mater.
“When Jen (Manternach) said she was going to stop (coaching), it just kind of came up,” said Amy, a four-time state qualifying golfer as Amy Harris at WD, placing as high as ninth at the state meet. “Tom Kilburg was my coach and we enjoyed being part of the team so much with him. He is such a great guy, and he told me I should try to get the job and it was at the same time Haley was coming in as a freshman. I love it and I’m going to keep coaching after Haley graduates. We have a lot of talent coming up. We have players from Thunder Hills and Timberline, so they have the opportunity to play as much as they want especially with what is going on.”
Amy, 55, graduated from WD in 1983 and played two years at the University of Northern Iowa. Her love for the game runs deep, and that passion has been passed along to most of her family.
Amy’s brother is Scott Harris, owner of Harris Golf Cars, and her husband, Steve, also helps run the business. While her son, Spencer Haldeman (basketball), and nephew Calvin Harris (baseball, football), stood out for the Bobcats in other sports, they too love the links.
“Haley’s been playing the junior golf program at Thunder Hills since she was five-years old,” said Amy, who was an assistant club pro at Bunker Hill in Dubuque for two years in 1992-93. “The opportunity came up and I’ve been subbing at WD for the last four years and got to know a lot of the kids there. We love golf. The Harris family has all been golfers. Spencer loves golf, Calvin is their cousin and he’s such a great baseball player, but golf has always been a part of their lives. The Harris family has lived at Thunder Hills for 30-some years. We’ve just always been a part of the golf course.”
While coaching her children on the course as a parent through the years is one thing, actually becoming a prep coach for her daughter was a whole new world for Amy.
“Being my fourth year, Haley’s been a part of it every year,” Amy said. “I have to say, I enjoy having her with me every day and just seeing how fun the whole group is and being a part of something. It doesn’t matter if the girls are really knowledgeable about golf, there are all types of girls or girls that just want to get out and be a part of something. They get along great. That’s the beauty of golf. It’s a lifetime sport.
“I try to take baby steps with positive criticism, but it’s tough at times and I don’t usually say too much. If I’m out there I keep the instructions for her on low key. It’s not worth getting into an argument about it.”
For Haley, the lines can get a little blurred sometimes between mom and coach.
“I have a great relationship with her,” Haley said. “I can always ask her for advice and stuff even when we’re not in practice, because she’s always there.
“She’s always there so I never really get a break from her,” Haley continued with a laugh. “Sometimes we get into arguments, but we know our boundaries. I’ve been involved in volleyball, bowling and softball, and it’s definitely easy to talk back to her because I’m a lot more comfortable with her.”
This Mother’s Day is like no other for many in the world, including the Haldemans. Rather than being in the midst of school and spring sports seasons, families are confined to their homes and missing out on many of the activities they love.
“Spencer’s at home finishing classes and looking for employment, he double majored in business management and marketing. It’s been tough for everyone,” Amy said. “Seeing two senior athletes in college and high school finishing up at home with no final seasons, it’s just sad. No one else is getting a season either. It’s tough staying busy and keeping the kids home and away from other people, but the good thing is we have Thunder Hills here so we can golf. We live right by No. 10.”
Along with Haley, the Bobcats had a solid lineup on paper this season that could have made the push for a berth into the Class 4A state meet. But that’s a journey that won’t see a conclusion.
“We only had two seniors, and I’d say it’s not the best thing but you have to make the best of it,” Haley said. “I was pretty sad when I first found out, but I’ve accepted it. We would have had a good season this year, but now we’ll never know.”
Spencer followed in his mom’s footsteps and was a key player for the UNI men’s basketball team. While Steve was a Drake alum, Amy was quietly — maybe not so much — hoping Haley would follow in her older brother’s footsteps and become a Panther this fall.
“I’ve enjoyed coaching her, and it goes by really quick,” Amy said. “I tried to get her to go to UNI, but that didn’t work.”
Haley will be attending the University of Iowa to major in accounting.
“I think a lot of people were surprised that I’m not going to UNI,” Haley said. “My mom went there, my brother went there, and I think that was a part of the reason I chose Iowa. I’ve been so familiar with UNI the past five years that I wanted something different.”