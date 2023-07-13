FARLEY, Iowa — Isaac Then gave his pitches a little extra zip when he needed it Wednesday night.
And he needed it a little more than many of the 825 fans in attendance might have expected.
The senior left-hander struck out 11 and scattered four hits to lead Iowa Class 3A top-ranked Western Dubuque to a 4-3 victory over Mount Vernon in the Substate 3 final at Paul Scherrman Field. The Bobcats (33-9) reached the summer state tournament for the seventh time and second in a row and will try to defend the program’s first state title next week at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa Campus.
“I didn’t expect them to come out so hot, being the seventh seed,” Then said after improving to 6-3. “I felt like I was dominating the first three innings, but they started to put the bat on the ball, and that made it tough. I had to work my corners and get my pitches over.
“I feel like I made everyone stress a little bit with them putting up a couple of runs, but it was a lot of fun, because it was such a close game the whole way. You were in it the whole time. You never knew what was going to happen, so you always had to be alert.”
Then helped the Bobcats reach a season-long goal. They’ve been ranked No. 1 from wire to wire.
“It’s amazing,” Then said. “Last year, state was one of the funnest things I’ve ever done, and I can’t wait to get back down there.”
Mount Vernon ended a scoreless, hitless game in the top of the third with a pair of runs. Colin Bentley started the rally with a walk and advanced on Jase Jaspers’ single just inside the bag at first base. Ethan Woods singled up the middle to plate the first run, and the Bobcats recorded the first two outs when Then fanned Maddox Rollinger and catcher Bradyn Delaney threw out Woods trying to steal on the same play.
The Mustangs added a second run when Ryne Moller reached on an error.
But Western Dubuque responded in the bottom half to tie it.
Connor Maiers opened the rally with a one-out single to right-center and came all the way around on Hunter Quagliano’s towering double to the wall in left. Tanner Anderson tied the game with a base hit to right. Mount Vernon avoided further damage when Brett Harris flied out to left for the third out.
Western Dubuque took its first lead an inning later. Caleb Klein led off with a single up the middle and moved up on Then’s bunt before Maiers walked. Quagliano delivered another RBI double, this time to right-center.
“I knew going into the box we had to make something happen,” Quagliano said. “Connor got on base for me, and everything started to fall into place. Isaac was pitching a really good game, and I just wanted to get something going for him. Luckily, I was sitting on the pitches they threw me both times, and I found a couple of barrels.
“(Mount Vernon) came out and got a couple of lucky hits, but we came back, put the ball in play and started moving like we know we can. It feels awesome, man, to be going to state. This’ll be my first year on the field at state, I feel like we have an awesome shot to make it to the ’ship.”
Delaney followed Quagliano’s second RBI double with a run-producing fly out to center for a 4-2 lead.
“In that spot, I really wanted to come through, especially after they intentionally walked me the at-bat before,” Delaney said. “It was just a little edge that I needed it. The second pitch, I was saying ‘Yes, yes, yes’ as it came through the zone and ended up making really good contact. It felt good coming off the bat.
“In that situation, it was a relief to get that extra run. It was a tight game the entire game, and that was the point we started to break through. That extra run helped us get the result we wanted.”
Mount Vernon punched right back.
Bentley reached on an error to open the frame, and Wood delivered a one-out single up the middle to put runners on the corners. Rollinger singled sharply to left to cut the deficit to 4-3, but Then followed with his ninth and 10th strikeouts of the game to end the inning.
“When they scored, I just knew I wasn’t going to allow them to score any more,” Then said. “I was just throwing as hard as I could. I wasn’t going to let them hit it.”
Bobcats coach Casey Bryant tipped his cap to the Mustangs, who bowed out at 13-20.
“Mount Vernon is playing real well right now, and they made us earn it,” Bryant said. “They didn’t make any errors, didn’t walk many and kept changing pitchers to junk us to death. It was a great strategy.
“When somebody does that to us, it usually takes until the fifth or sixth inning before we start scoring runs. Fortunately, when they scored, it kind of put a jolt into us and we answered. We didn’t have a lot of quality at-bats, but we found a way to win.”