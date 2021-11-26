Here is a capsule look at local teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference this season:
LANCASTER
Coach — Brian Knapp (fifth year)
Last year — 13-7, 6-4 SWC
Key players — Skyler Burkholder (5-9, Sr.), DJ Kelley (6-1, Sr.), Ian Klaas (5-9, Sr.), Matthew Hughey (6-2, Sr.), Isaac Dhyanchand (6-2, Sr.), Braeden Bausch (5-9, Sr.), Zach Koeller (5-9, Sr.), Mitch Wolf (5-10, Jr.), Garrett Gildersleeve (6-2, Jr.), Brady Oyen (6-0, Jr.), Will Bussan (6-2, Soph.), Connor Raisbeck (6-2, Soph.)
Outlook — The Flying Arrows will have to replace four starters, but have some talented returners back with Skyler Burkholder (7 ppg) and DJ Kelley (10 ppg). Although there is a lack of varsity experience, the team has solid depth at various positions.
Outlook — After missing out on the 2020-21 season with an ACL injury, the Hillmen welcome back senior Jesse Martin, who had averaged 12 points per game and eight rebounds per game as a sophomore. He will be joined by Devin Digman (12 ppg, 11 rpg), Wyatt Heer (10 ppg) and Derek Digman (5 ppg).
“We have to develop some depth behind our starters, but we have size and quickness,” Huser said. “How fast the depth is developed will be significant.”
Outlook — Banasik returns after a year off from coaching, marking his 28th season as head coach for the Blackhawks. With a senior-driven team with plenty of varsity experience, expect the Blackhawks to move up in the SWC standings. Oldenberg is back as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 16 points per game.