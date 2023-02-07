PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A win against Cuba City is always a goal for the Platteville Hillmen boys basketball team.
The Hillmen have not done so since the 2018 season, but on Monday night, the drought came to a thrilling end.
The Hillmen outscored the Cubans, 10-2, in overtime to get the 52-44 win at Platteville High School.
“I told the guys they had to play to win in overtime, and they came out very aggressively,” Platteville coach Mike Huser said. “They got to the free throw line and converted on some big shots.”
The Hillmen (15-5) scored all of their points from the free-throw line in the extra session, with junior Garrison Tashner cashing in on 7 of 9 attempts.
The Hillmen went 10-for-14 from the line in overtime.
“Free throws were huge,” said Tashner, who finished with a team-high 15 points. “We haven’t had a lot of success against these guys, so when we got to overtime we knew we needed to just take it to them.”
The Cubans (13-5) came back from a 20-11 first-half deficit to reclaim the lead in the second half on a Reece Rosenkranz basket with 12:24 to play.
Rosenkranz finished with nine points behind Max Lucey’s team-high 21.
“I thought Derek Digman did an outstanding job of defending Max,” Huser said. “He contested him all night and really made him work for his shots.”
After tying the score up several times, a Lucas Ludlum basket with 2:19 remaining made it a 42-42 game. The Cubans held onto the ball for one final shot, but a 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out.
“These kids have paid their dues and put a lot of time in,” Huser said. “They are a young group, but they have put themselves in contention to win (a Southwest Wisconsin Conference) title. They don’t care who gets the credit, and they are just a pleasure to be around.”
Ludlum added 10 points for the Hillmen, while Coffey chipped with nine and Zach McClain added eight.
“Everyone did their job tonight,” Tashner said. “I can’t do it without these guys. Any guy can step up and be the leading scorer on any night, and tonight was just my night. Everyone around me played great.”
