Art Huinker arrived in Dubuque in the mid-1950s and quickly made a name for himself as a left-handed pitcher at Loras College.
His baseball career lasted decades, first as a player and later a coach before he created an even longer-lasting legacy as an administrator in the Western Dubuque Community School District.
Huinker, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away on May 31, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family. He was 86.
Huinker grew up in tiny Festina, Iowa, and starred at Calmar High School before moving on to Loras. On a chilly spring day in 1957, Huinker struck out 22 Lewis College batters in a nine-inning game at Keane Field, but it wasn’t even a school record. The legendary Urban “Red” Faber, a Cascade native who pitched for the Chicago White Sox, fanned 24 in a nine-inning game for Loras in 1909.
“I don’t really remember anything unusual about it, except that Joe Ottavi told me it was the first time in his life he’d ever been booed for fielding a ground ball,” Huinker said years later. “The fans wanted to see more strikeouts. It was a cold spring day, and my fastball was moving pretty well.”
Huinker still holds three Loras pitching records — strikeouts in a career (212 in 1953-57), career ERA (1.52) and career pitching record (19-0). He parlayed his 90 mph fastball into one season of minor league ball in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization. Despite a promising season in pro ball, Huinker decided a career in education would provide more stability and financial security for his new bride, Ann, and their young family. He returned to Northeast Iowa to pursue teaching and coaching at Ossian De Sales High and Dyersville Xavier and Dyersville Beckman.
Semi-pro ball provided the opportunity to continue in the sport he loved while building his career in education. He played for the legendary Dyersville Whitehawks teams of the 1960s and, in 1990, earned a spot in the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame as part of its fourth induction class. He has also been inducted into Halls of Fame at Loras College and the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Huinker helped lay the ground work for the stellar baseball tradition at Beckman in the school’s second year of existence, coaching the 1968 Trailblazers to a 21-0 record and the first state championship in school history. To date, only 11 programs in Iowa history have finished as undefeated state champions.
Early that season, Huinker announced he would leave the program to attend graduate school in the fall. He later became principal and superintendent for the Western Dubuque School District.
“I get choked up whenever I think about that team,” Huinker said during the 40-year reunion for the 1968 championship squad. “With the exception of marrying my wife and us having our kids, that was definitely one of the greatest highlights of my life.
“It meant so much to me to have a chance to share this (reunion) weekend with them and to have my family be involved in it, too. That team was a really good group of kids, and so many of them have gone on to be successful in what they do.”
Eight players from the championship team went on to play small-college baseball throughout the Midwest.
Huinker received his Doctorate in Education at the University of Illinois and spent 27 years in the Western Dubuque school system in several administrative capacities, including K-12 Curriculum Director and high school principal in Epworth.
He retired in 1998 but returned to Loras, where he taught part-time in the Department of Education for 11 years.
In retirement, Huinker had the idea of compiling a scrapbook from his memorable career in baseball, but he wound up writing a love story.
The end result was “Small Man, Big Heart: Art Huinker’s Baseball Days,” a must-read for anyone who has spent a warm summer evening at a small-town ballpark or felt Huinker’s influence as a long-time educator.
Not only did Huinker share old clippings from 16 daily and weekly newspapers, he crafted interesting stories of how baseball experiences shaped his family life and a decorated career in coaching and education.
“I really enjoyed doing the research part of it,” Huinker said in 2013 shortly after the book was published. “It brought back a lot of great memories I’d forgotten. And it helped me realize how much baseball has meant to me.
“You start to think of all the friends you’ve made and retained over the years because of baseball. It isn’t just teammates, either. I developed a lot of friendships with guys I played against and respected for years.”
The Huinkers raised seven children, but the three youngest came along after Art hung up his spikes, so he decided to spend some of his retirement years compiling the scrapbook for them. He dug through newspapers that covered him during his high school, collegiate, semi-pro and professional playing days.
“I was putting so much time and effort into it, and I was having so much fun doing it, Ann kind of made the off-the-cuff suggestion that I should take all that research and turn it into a book,” Huinker said. “It wasn’t a bad idea, even though I didn’t have any experience in writing a book. It is a little intimidating, because you immediately wonder if you’re a good enough writer. I’m sure there were some days Ann regrets bringing up the idea, but it was really a rewarding experience.”
Huinker enlisted the help of Monsignor Francis P. Friedl, a former professor of his at Loras, for advice on writing the book. Friedl also proofread the book and provided valuable suggestions.
Including research and writing, Huinker spent nearly three years compiling “Small Man, Big Heart.” Most of the work came while pouring through old newspaper box scores, articles and photos.