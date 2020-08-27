Outside expectations for Dubuque Senior began to rise early last season.
With many of those players back for another run, they’ve risen through the roof this year. And after an early playoff exit last year, the Rams have a pretty big chip on their shoulders.
“We all feel like we’ve got a lot to prove,” said Cain McWilliams, a running back/cornerback set for his third season playing varsity. “We really want to turn heads this year with how people think about this Senior program.”
McWilliams is among a core group of seniors who have played key roles for the Rams for the past couple seasons. Along with Jim Bonifas, Logan Flanagan, Carson Tart, Seth Bullock and Hunter Preston, Senior coach Dale Ploessl says the team is blessed with its senior leadership group.
“They’ve all been our leaders and they’ve just kind of taken this team and put it on their shoulders right now and setting the expectations,” Ploessl said. “They want to win. They want to win really bad. They work hard and they’re a great group of guys to be around. It’s great having all that experience back and hopefully that will pay off for us as we progress through the schedule.”
McWilliams led the team in rushing last year, running for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 26 receptions for 147 yards. He also made 35.5 tackles and intercepted a pass from his cornerback position.
Preston was like a Swiss Army Knife for the Rams, chipping in with 256 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 25 receptions for 297 yards and two more scores while also serving as the team’s quarterback in the team’s wildcat formation.
Bonifas, a offensive lineman who was named to Sports Illustrated’s preseason All-American watch list and has committed to play on scholarship at Iowa State, finished with nine tackles and half a sack on the defensive line.
Flanagan led the team in interceptions, picking off four passes to go with 23.5 tackles. Bullock, a linebacker, finished with 67.5 tackles, one sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and two interceptions. Tart had 12 tackles and a sack on the defensive line and caught five passes for 101 yards as a tight end.
“Everyone’s looking forward to just being out there with the guys,” Bullock said. “It’s our last year, we just want to go out there and have fun. You can’t be thinking about too much, just go out there and make plays.”
The Rams do have a few key starters to replace, though.
Quarterback Tommy Casey graduated after throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, and game-breaking wide receiver Kendrick Watkins-Hogue (64 receptions, 1,091 yards, nine touchdowns) transferred out of the program.
Ploessl said Jack Gilligan and Max Wernke are competing for the starting quarterback position. Preston, Flanagan, Bullock and Tart figure to pick up the load catching passes.
“We kind of have the mentality where it’s the next guy up and we’re not going to dread losing any guys, we’re just going to play with who we got,” McWilliams said. “No matter what, we know whoever’s at the spot is going to do whatever they can to help the team.”
Senior finished last season on a three-game losing streak, with two of those losses coming to Cedar Falls — the same team the Rams face in Friday’s season opener.
The Rams scored at least 28 points five times in their first seven games last season, including a season-high 40 in a three-point loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie. Four times they held their opponent to 21 points or fewer.
They expect to be even better this year.
“We’re definitely going to be a fast-paced team on defense and offense, and we’ll be fun to watch,” Bullock said.