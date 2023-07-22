IOWA CITY — It’s back-to-back for the Bobcats and their flame-throwing left-hander.
Behind senior Isaac Then, top-ranked Western Dubuque successfully defended its Iowa Class 3A state baseball championship on Friday night with a 6-2 decision over second-seeded North Polk at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus. Then scattered six hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in 5 2/3 innings to win the state championship game for the second straight year.
The Bobcats finished the season at 36-9, while North Polk ended at 29-6.
“I think it gets better every year,” said Then, who beat Davenport Assumption, 7-1, in the 2022 title game and went 4-0 during the Bobcats six-game postseason tournament run this season. “Last time was amazing, because it was the first time ever for Western Dubuque. And this year we had the most wins in school history. But they’re both amazing feelings.
“The coaches kept telling us all year that we had a target on our backs and everybody was going to be coming for us. To be able to handle that and win it again just proves we’re the best team out there right now. We couldn’t have asked for a better ending.”
For the second straight year, Western Dubuque’s offense overpowered a dominant pitching staff in the championship game. North Polk entered with a state-leading 1.50 team ERA, while the Bobcats featured the best offense in Class 3A.
“Our training all year long is for facing velocity, in the cages and off the machines,” No. 3 hitter Caleb Klein said. “We really crank it up so we have quicker reaction time. But you have to have that approach playing in the (Mississippi Valley Conference).
“North Polk was just like Assumption last year, as far as their pitching staff. But we proved it again this year that we can handle the velo.”
The Bobcats, in their seventh state tournament appearance in school history, improved to 2-1 in state title games. All of their state appearances have come since 2005, all under coach Casey Bryant.
“If there are any naysayers out there who think last year was a fluke, it wasn’t,” Bryant said. “We had a good team last year, and we have a good team this year. Being able to get here is not that easy. There were so many really good teams who got beat on the way.
“And then, when you do get here, you have to get your team to settle in and play good baseball. That’s not easy either. But to play three games here and have only two errors is a testament to our guys that they can handle playing on the big stage.”
The Bobcats took advantage of North Polk ace right-hander Reece Wrage’s loss of control in the bottom of the second for the first scoring threat of the game. In the process, they elevated Wrage’s pitch count to 68 while jumping to a 4-0 lead on just one hit, three walks and a hit batsman and ended his night on the mound.
Hunter Quagliano led off with a walk, took second on an errant pickoff attempt and alertly stayed on the bag when Wrage and the Comets defense attempted a hidden ball trick pickoff. Bradyn Delaney reached on a hit batsman and Tanner Anderson worked a walk to load the bases.
Wrage fanned No. 9 hitter Colton McIlrath for the first out, but Jake Goodman stroked a 3-2 pitch up the middle to drive in the first run.
“That was huge. Once we got that first run, things really started flowing for us, just like the other night (in the semifinals against Dubuque Wahlert),” said Goodman, who wore his older brother Sam’s limited edition P.F. Flyer spikes throughout the tournament. “The guys in front of me worked some really good at-bats to put some pressure on their pitcher. We did that all night, really, and without that, the big inning doesn’t happen. He got me to 3-2, but I just battled and, fortunately, hit one back through the middle.
Brett Harris collected an RBI with a walk, and Klein hustled to avoid an inning-ending double play grounder to extend the lead to 3-0. Goodman scampered home with the fourth run on an Isaac Zoske passed ball before Then grounded out to end the inning.
“That’s what I live by on the bases. I’ve gotta go,” Klein said. “If I don’t give my 100%, I’m not doing my job as a captain, as a leader and as a Bobcat baseball player.”
Western Dubuque finished with just five hits but struck out only five times against the state’s best strikeout team. The Comets issued seven walks.
“They don’t strike out much, and we knew that coming in,” North Polk coach Wyatt Zoske said. “We knew we’d have to make pitches and find edges to get them to get theirselves out. They’re all great hitters with some absolute stallions in there.
“We had our hands full. We were going to have to do it at the plate, and it didn’t work out for us.”
North Polk answered in the top of the third. No. 9 hitter Reggie Postel dropped a triple on the line in the right-field corner and scored on Austin Parkins’ one-out sacrifice fly to right.
Western Dubuque tacked on two more runs in the fourth against left-handed reliever Drew Owen. Goodman drew a one-out walk, moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch and scored when Klein laced a two-out triple — just the Bobcats’ third hit of the game — the opposite way to the power alley in right-center field, 374 feet away from home. Then also went the other way for an RBI single over the bag at third to extend the lead to 6-1.
“It felt great to get a little insurance,” Klein said. “If we don’t get those runs, it would have been a whole different ballgame, mentally.”
The Bobcats threatened again in the fifth against North Polk’s third pitcher, Nick Cox. Quagliano poked a check-swing single to right-center to lead off the inning, and Anderson drew a one-out walk. Cox got out of the inning when left-fielder Brayden Foster made a diving catch of a Goodman liner along the left-field line.
North Polk inched closer in the sixth after Charlie Bunkers led off with a single and Zoske added a one out single. On Then’s 114th pitch of the game, Cox reached on an error to plate the second run of the game and force Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant to bring in right-handed reliever Ryan Klostermann for his first appearance of the postseason. Klostermann coaxed Wrage into a fly ball to Quagliano in right to end the inning, then retired North Polk in order in the seventh. He ended the game by striking out leadoff man Austin Parkins.
“Basically, I just wanted to get an out,” Klostermann said of coming on in the sixth. “Strike ’em out, get a weak ground ball, pop fly … it didn’t matter. It felt good to come through, because it could have gone a lot of different ways in that inning. I’m glad it went that way and we got out of it.”