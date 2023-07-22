IOWA CITY — It’s back-to-back for the Bobcats and their flame-throwing left-hander.

Behind senior Isaac Then, top-ranked Western Dubuque successfully defended its Iowa Class 3A state baseball championship on Friday night with a 6-2 decision over second-seeded North Polk at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus. Then scattered six hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in 5 2/3 innings to win the state championship game for the second straight year.

