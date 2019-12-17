When Bradley University offered Platteville’s Sami Martin a full-ride scholarship in April to join the women’s basketball program, the Hillmen’s star forward knew she still had plenty to work on before accepting.
And you could bet your final dollar that Martin has been getting to work.
Platteville’s 6-foot-2 senior is averaging 19 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season for the 8-0 Hillmen, who recently received the No. 1 ranking on the Wissports.net Division 3 coaches poll.
“It means a lot, but I still have a lot of work to do and they gave me a lot of stuff I need to work on,” Martin said of joining the Braves. “But it’s really exciting and my teammates are super supportive of everything.”
Martin immediately became a player to watch as a freshman for the Hillmen as a big, strong and athletic scorer and rebounder. Her success only grew from there, as Martin entered this season with 1,118 career points and has led Platteville to sectionals three years in a row.
“There were a lot of schools I was looking at, most of them Division II,” Martin said. “I had a few Division I visits, but Bradley ended up being my only offer. When I went to the camp over the summer (in 2018), that’s where I wanted to go, I knew that. So I just kept working and working and working and called them weekly. They told me everything I needed to work on so I just got back to it and kept working.”
Bradley fourth-year coach Andrea Gorski, a Braves alum, even went so far as to travel a few states east in April to make the offer to Martin while she was playing for the Wisconsin Flight Elite AAU team.
Gorski made Martin a priority to sign in her rebuilding of the program. The Braves have posted an improved win total in each of her first three seasons and she became just the second coach in program history to do so.
During Gorski’s tenure, Bradley has produced a trio of first team all-Missouri Valley Conference performers after the Braves had a combined three first-team selections in the 15 years prior to her taking over.
“The head coach came out to a tournament in Pennsylvania and said, ‘I’d like to offer you a full scholarship,’” Martin said. “That was amazing and a lot of hard work paying off.”
Platteville coach Mike Foley has witnessed Martin’s hard work first hand. Martin is shooting 60 percent from the field on the season (55 of 92) and has been a force to contain against about every defense in the book.
“She’s a multi-dimensional player,” Foley said. “She doesn’t really get the chance to show it that much during some of our games, but she’s one of the best shooters we have on the team. She can hit the outside shot at a really high percentage, but she’s such an unselfish player that she doesn’t do that. Teams have a hard enough time with her in the lane as it is. She works hard and knows her role on the team.
“She really has put her time in. She worked really hard this summer to open up her outside game and I think later in the year she’ll be able to show everyone out there what she can really do.”
Before becoming a Brave, Martin has unfinished business as a Hillmen.
Along with fellow senior starters Becca Hoyer, Courtney Budden, Josie Nies and Izzy Carroll, Martin and her teammates have lost in sectionals to the eventual state champions three straight seasons. This marks their final chance to make it to the state tournament.
“We want to do everything we can to make it to state,” Martin said. “Before every game we say, ‘Do you remember what it felt like to lose last year to Marshall?’ We don’t want to have that feeling again.”