For the first time in years, Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead won’t have to go through each other in their quests to reach the Iowa state volleyball tournament.
Usually grouped in the same regional bracket, the Rams and Mustangs have the chance to pave their own path to state this season, but that certainly doesn’t mean that path will be any easier.
If the rivals meet for a third time this season, it will be following magical regional runs at the state tournament.
All roads lead to the state tournament’s new venue, Xtream Arena in Coralville, on Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.
Here is a capsule look at the brackets with area teams in Class 5A:
CLASS 5A REGION 8
Today’s first-round match — Davenport West (5-20) at Davenport Central (4-12)
Thursday’s semifinals — West/Central winner at Pleasant Valley (25-6); Iowa City High (17-15) at Dubuque Senior (20-16)
Final on Tuesday, Oct. 25 — Hosted by highest-ranked team remaining
Senior stat leaders — Maya Watters (268 kills, 2.9 per set), Jenna Lewis (656 assists, 7 per set), Brooke Sullivan (54 blocks), Sophie Link (337 digs, 3.6 per set)
Outlook — The Rams have been in and out of the 5A rankings this season in a resurgence of the program under alum Haley Zenner, and closed at No. 15. Watters has been a hammering hitter for Senior this fall, and Lewis has worked in as a high-level setter. Sullivan, along with youngsters Lexie LeConte and Cambel Drapeau, have stepped up as other weapons. Link is as consistent of a libero as they come. The first challenge will come from the Little Hawks, and this is expected to be a tight match. Senior beat City High, 2-1, at a tournament this fall and this could come down to the wire in five sets. The challenge gets greater, however, if the Rams want to bust through to state, as No. 3-ranked Pleasant Valley would likely be waiting in the final.
CLASS 5A REGION 7
Today’s first-round match — Davenport North (5-19) at Dubuque Hempstead (12-20)
Thursday’s semifinals — North/Hempstead winner at Cedar Falls (32-6); Linn-Mar (18-16) at Urbandale (12-18)
Final on Tuesday, Oct. 25 — Hosted by highest-ranked team remaining
Hempstead stat leaders — Addi Wright (152 kills, 2.1 per set; 220 digs, 3 per set), Maggie Nevins (330 assists, 4.3 per set), Dani Kurth (64 blocks)
Outlook — The Mustangs were struggling to find their identity most of the season, but have turned it around with a strong finish that included a runner-up showing last week at the Mississippi Valley Conference silver pool. Kurth’s return to the lineup has been pivotal, recovering from injury and providing a strong force at the net. Alyssa Jaeger, Vivian Smith and Kylie Weis have also helped boost net play. Nevins topped 1,000 assists in her career last week in running the offense, and Wright does it all — she even leads the team in aces with 32. The season will come down to a top-notch performance needed to upset No. 5 Cedar Falls on the road in the semifinals.
