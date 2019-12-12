Galena’s Sami Wasmund became just the third player in the last five years to reach the 1,000 point mark for the Pirates in their Nov. 30 game against Riverdale in the Alleman Thanksgiving Tournament.
Following a stellar junior season, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has picked up right where she left off.
“Sami is in her fourth year playing on the varsity team, and her role has continued to increase over the years,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “She brings great athleticism to the team, and she has grown into a tremendous leader for us.”
Wasmund said she wasn’t aware she was nearing the 1,000 point milestone until right before last Saturday’s game.
“One of the officials actually said something to me before the game like, ‘Only six points away from 1,000, huh?’ and then I realized just how close I was to it,” she said. “It was pretty exciting for me to reach that. It’s such an honor to be a part of such an elite group.”
Added Watson: “It’s an incredible honor and shows what kind of kid Sami is. She has a great work ethic and she continues to put in the time.”
Wasmund, who followed 1,000 point scorers Katie Furlong and Sydney Schuler at Galena, said she looked up to them during their entire high school careers.
“I learned so much from them and idolized what great careers they had,” Wasmund said. “It’s crazy to think that younger players are now looking up to me.”
During her junior season, Wasmund took the reins. As a team captain, she averaged more than 20 points per game and earned special mention all-state honors.
“I was just like, it’s time, let’s go do this,” she said. “I was happy to embrace that leadership role because I learned from some of the best.”
Wasmund began her high school career as the sixth man, before earning a starting spot her sophomore season.
“Sami has matured into a very good basketball player,” Watson said. “With every defense we face, she is the focal point for them. She does a good job of letting the game come to her, and she just does all the little things well. She can get it done from inside or the perimeter, and that creates a big mismatch for our opponents.”
Wasmund is still unsure about where she will attend college, but she would like to continue playing a sport wherever she goes.
“Right now I’m just focusing on basketball and enjoying what I have left of high school,” she said.