The motto is start hot, stay hot.
Dubuque Wahlert has barely had a chance to break a solid sweat in two postseason games.
Maya Wachter and Ivy Dearstone had playoff hat tricks for the second consecutive game, Gabby Moran added two more goals, and the Iowa Class 1A No. 6-ranked Golden Eagles quite literally sprinted past Anamosa, 10-0, in their 1A regional final on Tuesday at Steele Field.
Wahlert has long been the favorite to win the region and has faced a pair of overmatched foes so far, but the Eagles haven’t approached it that way.
“We all went in with the mentality that this is the hardest team we’re going to play all year, so we have to play as hard as we can the first 5 minutes and then it just carries from there,” said Wachter, who scored four goals in the Eagles’ 10-0 victory over Maquoketa in last week’s regional quarterfinal.
Wahlert, which utilized its vastly superior speed to break out to an 8-0 halftime lead on Tuesday, has played just a few ticks over 100 minutes in two postseason games so far. The Golden Eagles (10-6) host Iowa City Regina (8-7) in Friday’s regional final.
“It’s not going to be handed to us. We have to bring our game on Friday,” Moran said.
The Regals beat Bellevue Marquette, 6-0, in the other Region 7 semifinal. Friday’s winner advances to next week’s state tournament — an event the Golden Eagles haven’t played in since 2011 and a site the Eagles have never played at (the state tournament was held in Muscatine the last time Wahlert qualified).
“We’re ready to, like we said, start hot, stay hot,” Wahlert coach Jill Leibforth. “That’s been our motto and really dictates the pace of the game, and then we find that other teams haven’t been able to catch up once we get going.”
Dearstone, a goalkeeper who moved to forward after a combination of injuries, gave Wahlert a lead just 3:54 into the match Tuesday, converting on a breakaway shortly after twice being called for offsides against Anamosa’s forward-advancing back line.
Wachter converted a cross from Moran at the 11:21 mark, Moran put home a breakaway just 36 seconds later, and Wachter made it 4-0 on another breakaway just 50 seconds after that.
Wachter scored her third goal in the 22nd minute, putting a slick move on the defender before beating Blue Raiders goalkeeper Jaiden Neuhaus.
Neuhaus prevented Wahlert from putting the game away prior to halftime, recording 12 saves in the first half and 17 for the match.
Ana Rivera scored in the 32nd minute and Moran made it 7-0 in the 34th. Dearstone scored in the 40th and 50th minutes, and Tatum Manternach scored her first career goal at 52:54 to end the match.
The Eagles have allowed just two shots in two matches, though goalkeeper Amya Lavenz has not yet been forced to make a save.
Wahlert totaled 48 shots on Tuesday, with 27 on target.
The Eagles needed just 47:22 to beat Maquoketa last week, giving Wahlert just 100 minutes and 16 seconds on the field over two matches. A regulation game is 80 minutes.
“Certainly a good start for us, good confidence builder,” Moran said. “We’ve been trying to work some things out and figure out what formation works best for us, and now everything is clicking for us. It’s perfect timing and it’s just the confidence we needed going in (to the regional final), especially after playing in the tough (Mississippi Valley Conference).”