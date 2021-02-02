BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
The son of a former Dubuquer recently returned to the National Football League as a strength and conditioning coach.
Anthony Schlegel, the son of former Dubuquer Roger Schlegel, joined the staff of new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer last month.
Schlegel began his collegiate playing career as a linebacker at the United States Air Force Academy and transferred to Ohio State for his final three seasons, helping the Big Ten Conference co-champions win the 2006 Fiesta Bowl during his senior season. He made more than 160 tackles in his final two seasons with the Buckeyes.
The New York Jets selected Schlegel in the third round, 76th overall, in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played one season with the team before being released and later signed by the Cincinnati Bengals for one season.
Schlegel returned to Ohio State in 2011 to serve as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. He gained national attention on Sept. 27, 2014, when he body slammed a fan who ran onto the field during a Buckeyes game.
He later founded his own fitness company, Schlegel Hardcore Elite Training, and became a morning radio host in Columbus, Ohio, with another former Ohio State linebacker, Bobby Carpenter.
“You have the opportunity to work for someone you believe in and trust and understand their culture and what they want in an organization with Coach Meyer,” Schlegel said on his radio show in announcing the move. “All gas, no brakes, let’s go.”
WISCONSIN STATE HOOPS TO LA CROSSE
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Friday the decision to host part of its boys and girls state tournaments at the La Crosse Center. The girls state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25-27 and the boys will follow March 4-6.
At a later date, the WIAA will announce the other hosting location.
The La Crosse Center will hold three of the five divisions, although the WIAA has yet to determine which three. Under a new format, teams will play semifinals and a championship game in the same day. Each division will have its own day.
WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad said the La Crosse Center presented a plan to “offer a tremendous experience for state-bound athletes, in a safety conscious environment” during the coronavirus pandemic.
MUSTANG SWIMMERS HONORED BY MVC
The Mississippi Valley Conference selected Dubuque Hempstead’s George Holesinger as its Valley Division athlete of the year and Rick Loeffelholz and his staff as the coaching staff of the year following last weekend’s league meets. Instead of holding a super meet, the league opted for pods of as many as four teams.
The Mustangs won their four-team pod that included Cedar Falls, Dubuque Senior and Waterloo. Holesinger won all four of his events — the 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. The victory in the final relay secured the team victory over Cedar Falls.
ROBERTO’S KIDS SEEK BASEBALL EQUIPMENT
Farley semi-pro manager Paul Scherrman is in the process of packaging shipments of usable baseball equipment for the Roberto Clemente Foundation and the Roberto’s Kids charity. To donate new or gently used equipment or uniforms, contact Scherrman during business hours at 563-744-3393. The foundation distributes the equipment and uniforms to impoverished youngsters.