Makenna Haase closed her illustrious Clarke basketball career in a familiar place.
Haase was named to the NAIA All-American team for the fourth time in as many years, taking home third-team honors for the 2020-21 season.
She leaves as the program’s all-time leading scorer (1,975), rebounder (1,246) and shot blocker (213). Haase led Clarke to the Elite Eight round of the NAIA national tournament this season, marking the third time she has reached the national championships in her four years.
The senior from Freedom, Wis., averaged 15.9 points and 10 rebounds over her career. Clarke captured the Heart of America Conference tournament title and boasted a 23-3 overall record this season.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Buena Vista 4-8, Loras 3-6 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Hadalynn Anderson homered for the Duhawks, but the Beavers scored in the seventh to capture the first game. Jessica Bulanda and Ellie Schill had two hits apiece in Game 2, but Loras could not make up an early deficit.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-Platteville 7-11, UW-Eau Claire 2-3 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: The Pioneer bats were on fire as they belted 24 hits in the sweep. Andrew Zakula had six hits on the day, including a homer in Game 1.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wartburg 3, Loras 0 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Duhawks (6-3, 5-3 A-R-C) lost in straight sets to the Knights, 25-13, 25-12, 25-14. Krystal Tranel had 12 digs, while Moira Mixan added 10.
MEN’S SOCCER
Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 5, Clarke 1 — At Burrows Field: Jake Persenico found the back of the net at 12:26 for the Pride, but they fell at home.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Mustangs place 5th — At Muscatine, Iowa: Hempstead scored 95 points and placed fifth out of seven schools at the Muscatine Invitational. The team of Julia Gehl, Brooke O’Brien, Natalie Schlichte and Keelee Leitzen won the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:04.86.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Warren 2, River Ridge 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Warren won a tightly contested second set to down River Ridge, 25-13, 26-24.
Pearl City 2, Stockton 0 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Kenze Haas had eight kills, 13 digs, three assists and a block as the Blackhawks lost to the Wolves, 25-12, 25-17.