Dubuque Hempstead’s Emma Daughetee was playing her best golf heading into Wednesday’s regional meet.
This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week earned medalist honors with an 86 during Hempstead’s first-place finish in the second round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional last Monday. She then played her best round on Thursday at the Ram Invitational, where she shot a 77 to earn runner-up honors.
“Emma really turned it on last week,” Hempstead coach Karla Weber said. “You could tell after the divisional meet that her confidence was up and she was playing her best golf of the season.”
Daughetee said that shooting a 77 at Bunker Hill was one of her proudest moments of the season.
“I really wanted to break 80, so to do that was such a good feeling,” she said. “When I started as a freshman, I was shooting 110s normally, and then each year I just continued to come down with my scores. Last year I broke 90, so to break 80 this year was a big milestone for me.”
Daughetee has been golfing for as long as she can remember, and has enjoyed sharing the sport with her family. Emma’s older sister, Erin, also golfed for the Mustangs.
“Golf is something my entire family enjoys doing, so it has been nice to have something we can do together,” Daughetee said. “I know that I will continue to golf even after college because it’s just such a fun sport to compete in. My favorite thing about golf is that you control your own destiny. You don’t have to rely on anyone else.”
As one of two seniors on this year’s team, Daughetee has taken on a large leadership role.
“I really enjoyed being that person that other girls can look to for guidance,” she said. “I loved helping out any way that I could.”
Added Weber: “Emma stepped up tremendously this season as one of our senior leaders. She was always there with a smile on her face helping the younger players. We are really going to miss her and her leadership next season.”
Although she did not advance out of Wednesday’s regional, Daughetee is still happy with how her final season turned out.
“Obviously you want to end at the state meet, but I still think we had a really great season,” she said. “I had a super fun time with my teammates and coaches, and I hope that I can continue to golf with my teammates even now that the season is over because I just love being around them.”
