The entire Clarke rooting section held its collective breath in the second half of Friday’s NAIA tournament semifinal game.
Pride star Nicole McDermott had just gone down with an apparent injury, and was grabbing at her lower left leg while writhing in pain on the court. She eventually limped, gingerly, off the court, but it didn’t look good.
It was just one of a handful of injuries the Pride suffered on a grueling postseason run. McDermott returned to that game, then scored 17 points to go with 10 rebounds as Clarke knocked off defending champion Thomas More, 63-52, in the NAIA tournament championship game on Saturday night in Sioux City, Iowa.
“This morning I didn’t think I was going to be able to play,” McDermott said during her postgame television interview, appearing to hold back tears of joy. “My teammates had my back, and my coaches. It all paid off.”
It was a gritty display for Clarke, which saw at least three players go down with injuries in the 79-69 semifinal win over Dakota State.
“This group, I’ve said it all week and they’ve earned every second of this, they play with more grit and more heart, and that’s what did it,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “They locked in to what we needed to do. We had injury after injury. We’re playing banged-up and we’re playing three super seniors.
“This group is going to change the program. They just changed the program.”
Clarke will host a celebration of the university’s first national championship in any sport at 3:30 p.m. today at the Kehl Center.
Clarke ripped off six straight wins in the postseason tournament after falling to top-ranked Central Methodist, 82-72, in the Heart of America Conference tournament championship game.
The Pride lost just four games all season. Three of those losses came against Central Methodist, which lost to Thomas More in the other semifinal on Friday night.
“We lost that conference tournament, but we came into the tournament playing the No. 1 team in the nation,” McDermott said. “That was the best preparation coming into the tournament that we could have had.”
McDermott was far from the only star for Clarke.
Tina Ubl broke the program’s all-time scoring record in Sioux City, and Taylor Haase had a big game off the bench in the semifinals.
Emma Kelchen was a rebounding machine, Giana Michels and Skylar Culbertson had a knack for delivering a big play in clutch moments, and Mya Merschman always seemed ready to cash in a needed 3-pointer.
“I don’t care what they say about me, all I care is that this group gets the kudos that they deserve,” Boyd said.
The Pride opened the tournament at home with a 67-61 win over Indiana Northwest, then knocked off Freed-Hardeman to reach the Sweet 16.
Clarke became another beast in Sioux City.
The Pride beat Lewis-Clark State, 87-75, in the round of 16, then dispatched Campbellsville, 76-51, in the quarterfinals. Then came the win over Dakota State, and a date with the reigning champs in the final.
Thomas More was playing in the final for the third consecutive season.
Clarke had never been as far as the semifinals before.
But the Pride locked it down defensively.
Clarke limited Thomas More to just 22.2% shooting (6-for-27) from behind the 3-point line. The Saints were just 19-for-59 (32.2%) from the floor.
The Pride made the same number of field goals, but made 12 extra trips to the free-throw line, where they made 21 of 23 attempts.
We knew we needed to run them off the 3-point line,” Boyd said. “We knew that was something we really had to do and we had to change our coverages. We had to switch at times, we had to stay, we had to jump to the basketball and allow the backdoor to happen so we could guard the 3. There were just so many things that had to go the way that we planned for them to go, and it happened for us.
“If you would have asked me what the final score would have been, I would not have said up 11. Up one was our goal, and we did that.”
