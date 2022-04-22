No lead is ever really safe when it comes to intracity soccer.
A three-goal lead nearly wasn’t enough on Thursday.
Kyle Konrardy scored two more goals and Dubuque Senior held off crosstown rival Wahlert, 3-2, at Steele Field on a near perfect Thursday afternoon.
Eli Callahan scored the game’s first goal for the Rams, who got three saves from goalkeeper Jimmy Berna in his second game back from a broken clavicle and secured at least a share of the city championship.
But it didn’t come without its share of tense moments. Wahlert was threatening to tie the game when time expired.
“It definitely was not an easy win,” Rams coach Kevin Noonan said. “Literally the last 30 seconds we were sitting there waiting, hoping they don’t tie it. Again, last 30 seconds, they get a header, get a goal, it’s a different story if it goes to overtime.
“It was a nail-biter, but it was one you had to work for, and I think from a fan’s point of view an awesome one to just watch and a good one to get the heart beating.”
Senior will play Dubuque Hempstead on May 17 at Dalzell Field. The Rams would secure the outright title for a second straight year with a victory; a Hempstead win would result in a three-way tie.
“We were really looking forward to this game,” Berna said. “We’re looking forward to playing Hempstead, but we have to take it one game at a time and win as many as we can.”
Callahan opened the scoring just 4 minutes and 35 seconds into the match, converting on a pass from Owen Hull after a scramble in the Wahlert box.
The Rams’ Biniam Andrews deflected a corner kick with his chest across the Wahlert box to Konrardy for an easy one-timer from the left side of the goal for a 2-0 lead with a little more than 10 minutes left in the first half.
“I really saw just a mess right in the goal,” Konrardy said. “I knew it would pop out somewhere and I just happened to be where it popped out and I just laid it in.”
Wahlert nearly cut into the lead before halftime on a Brant Perry breakaway, but Berna timed his charge just right to force the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer to loft his shot over the crossbar with just more than 3 minutes before the break.
“As soon as he took his big touch right outside the box, I knew he was going to take a smaller one,” Berna said. “This field isn’t the greatest, so when he took that smaller one it hopped up, and as soon as it hopped up I went right away and just went straight down because I knew he had to take it off the bounce there.”
Konrardy and Nyle Jenkins converted a nice give-and-go passing sequence in the opening minutes of the second half, but Konrardy was tackled hard just outside the box for a free kick. Konrardy sent the ball along the ground and inside the left post past diving Wahlert goalkeeper Chris Schmitt to give the Rams a 3-0 lead with 31:23 remaining.
The Eagles made it interesting from there.
Alex Eisbach got Wahlert on the board in the 53rd minute, and J.P. Weber headed home a corner kick from Murphy Newlin with 14:09 left as the Eagles crept within a goal.
“In the first half, we weren’t winning the first and second balls. Kind of stand-offish. We didn’t attack them as much as I would have liked,” Wahlert coach Cameron Scott said. “I feel like we did a better job of that in the second half and it kind of went to show with the performance, what happens when we attack teams and go at teams rather than sitting back. The amount of opportunities they created in the second half compared to the first half because of that reason was unbelievable.”
Senior’s Callahan was taken down from behind on an obvious scoring chance, resulting in a red card that left the Golden Eagles a player short for the final 4:10.
Callahan suffered an ankle injury on the play and did not return.
Wahlert continued to apply pressure but couldn’t find the equalizer. Senior cleared the Eagles’ final throw-in deep in the Rams’ zone with about 10 seconds left.
“I thought we were down and out and 3-nil, trying not to let the boys see that of course,” Scott said. “I mentioned it at the end of the game, the confidence and the tenacity of the players and the team at 3-nil down to pull two goals back, not a lot of teams can do that, and I think it shows something really special with a group of players who haven’t been playing together for more than a year.”