Baseball season is finally here.
With last year’s season nearly completely wiped out due to COVID-19, area college programs have been eagerly awaiting opening day for quite some time, although Clarke is already underway and Dubuque opened its season Thursday.
Here is a capsule look at the area college baseball season:
HEART OF AMERICA CONFERENCE
CLARKE
Head coach — Dan Spain (9th season)
2019 record — 28-23 (19-9)
2020 record — 14-8 (4-4)
2021 record — 6-5
Key returning players — Jakob Kirman (Sr., LHP), Tucker Mai (Sr., LHP/1B), Daniel Rodriguez (Sr., OF)
Outlook — Dubuque Senior grads Kirman and Mai will be looked to for veteran leadership this season. Both were 2019 first-team all-conference performers and will be counted on heavily as the Pride hope to make a fifth consecutive trip to the NAIA national tournament. Rodriguez, a 2019 honorable mention all-conference selection, will add another veteran presence to this team. The leadership of these three seniors will be crucial as a lot of new faces will see significant playing time this season for the Pride.
AMERICAN RIVERS CONFERENCE
DUBUQUE
Head coach — Paul Wyczawski (9th season, 135-156-1)
2019 record — 26-15-1 (12-11)
2020 record — 4-5
2021 record — 0-1
Key returning players — Jordan Nelson (Sr., RHP), JJ Valencia (Sr., OF), Zach McCoy (Sr., INF), Kellen Mitchell (Jr., 1B)
Outlook — All-conference senior returnees Nelson (2.66 ERA) and Valencia (.288 batting average) lead an experienced team with high hopes of competing for a conference title. The Spartans claimed the conference regular season and tournament titles in 2018, but slipped to fourth in 2019. Junior Kellen Mitchell (.328 BA) hopes to replicate his big 2019 campaign and will be counted on offensively in a big way. With this talented, veteran group coming back, Dubuque expects once again to compete for a conference title.
LORAS
Head coach — Carl Tebon (25th season, 536-513-4)
2019 record — 16-20 (10-14)
2020 record — 3-7
Season opener — Saturday at Illinois College
Key returning players — Dylan Pardoe (Sr., 3B), Luke Fennelly (Sr., SS), Owen Funke (Jr., P), Bill Luzzo (Sr., OF)
Outlook — The Duhawks return senior leaders Pardoe (.295 BA) and Fennelly (.262 BA), who were consistent performers for them in 2019. Both hit for average and were able to reach base at a high percentage. On the base paths, they caused havoc going a combined 16-for-17 in stolen bases in conference play. Luzzo, also a senior, was Loras’ leading hitter last year before its abrupt end and will be looked on for big things this season. Loras also expects big contributions from Wahlert grad Owen Funke on the mound, as he enters his junior season. The leadership of these upperclassmen will play a key role as the Duhawks hope to move up towards the top of the conference.
WIAC
UW-PLATTEVILLE
Head coach — Chad Harris (3rd season, 23-24)
2019 record — 20-21 (14-10)
2020 record — 3-3
Season opener — March 20 vs. UW-Stout
Key returning players — Ross Krist (Jr., INF), Josh Moses (Sr., OF), Jonathon Kelso (Jr., OF)
Outlook — The Pioneers return two first-team 2019 all-conference selections in Moses and Kelso, along with Krist, who received honorable mention accolades. UW-P finished third in conference play in 2019 behind UW-LaCrosse and UW-Whitewater and hope to jump to the top in Harris’ third season at the helm.