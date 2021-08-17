The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will be playing in the famous Dyersville cornfield at the Field of Dreams next summer, according to reports.
NBC Sports Chicago reported on Monday night that Major League Baseball sources confirmed that the Reds will be the Cubs’ opponent in next year’s Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, one year after MLB staged the highly successful inaugural game that featured White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson’s walk-off homer into the corn to beat the New York Yankees last week.
The plan, which has a few legal details left to iron out according to the report, calls for the Cubs and Reds to play at the Field of Dreams site on Thursday, Aug. 11, take Friday off, and then conclude the three-game series Saturday and Sunday in Cincinnati.
Both teams’ tentative 2022 schedules show Aug. 11 as an off day, but the source said that would be flipped with Friday’s scheduled series opener.
The day before last week’s Sox-Yankees game in Dyersville, Cubs manager David Ross let slip the fact the Cubs were to be part of next year’s game — before quickly trying to walk it back.
Then the next day, during pregame conversations with media, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the league’s intent to bring back the game in 2022 that theoretically appeared to be a one-time deal.
“I think it’s pretty clear we’re going to be back next year, and we’ll have to talk about it after that,” Manfred said. “But it’s just been so successful that it’s hard not to take the opportunity to do it again.”