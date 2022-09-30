GALENA, Ill. -- Sam Eaton sensed his team needed a spark.
After his two first-quarter touchdowns gave Galena a 14-0 lead early in the game, the Pirates’ offense stalled a bit in the second and third.
That’s when Eaton showcased his arm as well.
Eaton connected with Roman Romer on a 17-yard halfback option just minutes into the fourth quarter to open up a three-score advantage. Jack Ries added a 4-yard touchdown run and Galena used an opportunistic defensive effort to defeat Eastland/Pearl City, 28-13, on Friday at Korte Field.
“We were running sweep (most of the night) and we were in a position where we knew they were going to expect it, so it just turned out to be a great call and great execution,” Eaton said.
Romer added, “It was great, honestly. Once I saw the cornerback bite, I was just like, ‘OK, Sam, just get it to me.’ All I had to do was just make sure I kept two hands on it.”
A freshman, Romer was also pivotal on the defensive end with two key interceptions that thwarted promising E/PC drives as its offense started to find its groove late in the first half.
“It was great to be able to help get the ball back to our offense,” Romer said. “Coming in as a freshman and getting my chance to start, making plays on both ends, it means a lot.”
Eaton eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark before halftime and finished the night with 29 carries and 174 yards on the ground.
It was only fitting that Eaton put an exclamation point on Galena’s opening drive with his 9-yard rushing score. The Pirates’ senior do-it-all running back carried the ball on eight of the nine plays to start the game, accumulating 71 yards and a 7-0 lead at 6:21 of the opening quarter.
Galena didn’t have to wait long for its second drive as E/PC mishandled its first offensive snap of the game. Lucas Duggan recovered for the Pirates on the opposing 35-yard line.
And if it ain't broke, why fix it?
Eaton carried the ball seven times on the Pirates’ ensuing possession and capped it off with a 6-yard TD run to give Galena a 14-0 advantage before the visitors gained a single offensive yard.
“We couldn’t ask for a better start,” Galena coach Ed Freed said. “We were able to grind up a lot of clock and score, and then we got an opportunity for a turnover and capitalized. I was really proud of the way we came out tonight and got a two-touchdown lead and our defense did a great job.”
Romer’s first interception late in the first half stunted a promising drive for E/PC and preserved the two-touchdown advantage for Galena heading into the locker room.
His second pick at 7:46 of the third proved even more pivotal as E/PC was looming to score with the ball on the Galena 5-yard line.
“I love it," Romer said. "Making plays on defense and being able to help the offense out, it just feels great.”
Ries plunged ahead for a 4-yard score with 4:08 remaining to increase the Pirates' lead to 28-7 and put the finishing touches on a game the Pirates desperately needed.
“We knew coming into this game that this was a must win if we wanted to keep ourselves in the playoff (picture),” Eaton said. “We had the mentality that the playoffs start right now, and we executed and got a big win.”
