Iowa doesn’t expect any kind of drop off after sending its right tackle to the NFL.
The Hawkeyes return five players with starting experience and added Indiana grad transfer Coy Cronk to an offensive line tasked with giving new starting quarterback Spencer Petras time to throw while opening running lanes for a stable of running backs.
Cronk is currently penciled in to fill the hole at right tackle left by the early departure of Mount Vernon, Iowa, native Tristan Wirfs, who was selected 13th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL draft this past spring.
“The good thing is we have a lot of guys who have played some football and played some snaps in games,” said Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. “To have that under their belt is definitely a good thing. They understand the tempo of the game, they understand the speed.
“We have a lot of guys stepping up and trying to become great players here, and I’m excited to see what’s going to happen Week 1.”
Linderbaum and left tackle Alaric Jackson are the biggest names returning on the offensive line.
Many reporters who cover the Iowa program believed before last season that Jackson could have joined Wirfs as a potential first-round draft pick. He battled injuries in 2019 though, missing three games. He started 10 games at left tackle and was voted third-team all-Big Ten by the coaches and media.
He is on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman, and is a preseason all-American pick by three different publications.
But he hasn’t set any goals other than team objectives.
“It’s not one man, it’s a five-man unit,” said Jackson, a 6-6, 320-pound senior from Detroit. “I want to play hard, win games, makes holes and we’ll all be fine in the end. I don’t have anything personally, just be a good teammate and a leader on the team.”
Linderbaum, a 6-foot-3, 289-pound sophomore from Solon, Iowa, was named to the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to college football’s top center.
Right guard Cole Banwart, a 6-4, 296-pound native of Ottosen, Iowa, is back after missing most of last year with a knee injury, as is his replacement, Kyler Schott — a Coggon, Iowa, native.
Bettendorf, Iowa, native Mark Kallenberger played in 12 games with five starts last year, and Cody Ince, a Balsam Lake, Wis., product who saw action in 11 games at left guard last season, gives Iowa a solid top-seven for its rotation.
“I think we’re as close as we’ve ever been in my five years here,” Banwart said. “Everyone’s done a great job working hard every day just trying to be better as a person, better as a football player. Every guy is out there working hard, they’re really pushing to be their best, just in case.”
Just in case. Because after all, this season isn’t like any others. And the Hawkeyes know they will probably need more than seven linemen this season.
“It’s on our shoulders to know every position just in case somebody’s not able to perform or not able to play that day,” Banwart said. “Like every other year, there’s injuries and people are going to have to come in and go out, but certainly in this year, with all the restrictions. If somebody tests positive, everybody has to be ready to go. Freshman are going to have to be ready to go.
“Everybody in that offensive line room is going to have to be ready to go, because you never know when your name is going to get called.”