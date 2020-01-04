Dubuque Hempstead continues to look like one of the top teams in the state of Iowa.
The Mustangs are proving it as the season moves into the new year.
Jamari Smith scored 18 points and Michael Duax chipped in 16 as the Iowa Class 4A No. 3-ranked Mustangs improved to 7-0 on the season with a 77-48 thrashing of Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday night at Moody Gymnasium.
Nick Kaesbauer and Jack Sabers added nine points apiece for Hempstead.
Western Dubuque 63, Cedar Rapids Washington 54 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats (2-4) held strong throughout and earned a much-needed win over the Warriors.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 68, Dubuque Wahlert 59 — At Wahlert: Cael Schmitt drilled five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points, but the Golden Eagles faltered after holding an 11-point lead at halftime.
DeWitt Central 58, Dyersville Beckman 55 — At DeWitt, Iowa: The Iowa Class 2A top-ranked Trailblazers (7-1) suffered their first loss to the 3A Sabers (6-1), as Beckman had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but turned it over on the inbound pass. Michael Keegan led the Blazers with 17 points.
Cascade 49, West Liberty 22 — At West Liberty, Iowa: Eli Green scored 11 points as the Cougars won with another tight defensive effort.
Bellevue Marquette 46, Wyoming Midland 32 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carsen Michels dropped 16 points as the Mohawks opened the game on a 15-5 run to roll past Midland.
Iowa City Regina 60, Bellevue 40 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jackson Wagner scored 11 points, but the Comets came up short at home to the Regals.
Darlington 73, Dodgeville 48 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Carter Lancaster scored 24 points as the Redbirds were impressive on the road in SWAL action.
Shullsburg 61, Cassville 44 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Miners picked up a Six Rivers West Conference victory on the road behind a game-high 20 points from Chandler Kelly.
Benton 48, Belmont 34 — At Benton, Wis.: The Zephyrs pulled away to victory over the Braves on their home floor.
Iowa-Grant 78, Potosi 66 — At Livingston, Wis.: Isaac Hill connected on five 3-pointers and scored 31 points as the Panthers held on for a win on Thursday.
Warren 48, River Ridge (Ill.) 46 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Warriors persevered for a key road win in the NUIC over the Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 51, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Mustangs (4-5) are picking up steam after a slow start, holding off the J-Hawks (2-7) for their fourth win over their last five games. Riley Kay led the charge with 15 points and Corinne Meier added 14 points.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 51, Dubuque Senior 42 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Ella Noel sank five 3-pointers for 15 points as the Rams (4-4) gave the Class 5A No. 5-ranked Hawks (7-0) all they could handle, but ultimately came up short.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 51, Dubuque Wahlert 38 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Cougars (5-3) pulled away in the second half to down the Golden Eagles (2-6), who got 16 points from Allie Kutsch.
Cedar Rapids Washington 68, Western Dubuque 36 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Warriors (5-4) were on fire at home, as Jenna Fiedler’s 20 points couldn’t lift the Bobcats (3-6).
Bellevue Marquette 49, Wyoming Midland 11 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Miranda Peters scored 18 points with 12 rebounds, and Tori Michel added 10 points as the Iowa Class 1A No. 3-ranked Mohawks (9-1) cruised to victory.
Cascade 56, West Liberty 31 — At West Liberty, Iowa: The Iowa Class 2A No. 1-ranked Cougars improved to 9-0 behind another stellar defensive performance.
Maquoketa 58, West Delaware 32 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Iowa Class 4A No. 12-ranked Cardinals (7-2) secured a strong win on the road.
DeWitt Central 62, Dyersville Beckman 52 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers battled hard at home but ultimately fell to the Class 4A No. 10-ranked Sabers.
Iowa City Regina 33, Bellevue 26 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets came up short in a defensive battle with the Regals.
Warren 35, Ashton-Franklin Center 24 — At Warren, Ill.: Jessica Griffin scored 12 points and Sydni Sigafus added 11 as the Warriors earned the win.
PREP BOWLING
Wahlert swept — At Iowa City: Will Kamentz rolled a 340 series as the Wahlert boys dropped a 2,303-2,298 decision to Iowa City West. The Golden Eagle girls lost to the Women of Troy, 2,031-2,020, despite a 286 series from Lola Grap.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Southwestern co-op 120.6, Geneseo 117.96 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Cilla Downs won the uneven bars, balance beam, floor and all-around competitions to lead the Southwestern co-op to victory.