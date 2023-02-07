Beckman Catholic's Jenna Lansing shoots over Cascade's Alyssa Lux as Josie Manternach tries to block from behind during their basketball matchup at Cascade High School in Cascade, Iowa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
CASCADE, Iowa — Nothing like a little confidence boost heading into the postseason.
Beckman Catholic closed its regular season in style, evaporating a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to come back and stun Class 2A No. 5-ranked Cascade and hand the Cougars just their second loss of the season, 52-49, in double overtime on Tuesday at Cascade.
But for a short-lived lead early in the first quarter, the Trailblazers trailed for 27 minutes of the 32 minutes in regulation, but never allowed Cascade to pull away completely.
“I’m actually speechless,” Beckman coach Chad Thomason said. “We never gave up and that’s what we try and hang our hat on; we just keep playing no matter what the scoreboard looks like. It was just an incredible atmosphere. I’m so dang proud of them.”
Shelby Pirc had 12 of her team-leading 16 points in late clutch moments. Same for Lil McDermott and Jena Lansing, who finished with 12 and 11, respectively for Beckman (11-10, 8-7 River Valley Conference).
“The second half of the season, we just felt like a whole different team,” Pirc said. “It finally felt like we started connecting and felt like a solid basketball team.”
Reese Osterhaus also had 11 points for Beckman.
Molly Roling had a game-high 22 points for Cascade (18-2, 14-1 RVC). Devin Simon added nine points and Alyssa Lux seven.
Tuesday’s packed gym had a playoff-like atmosphere. Good thing, too, because the teams could potentially meet again next Friday in the Region 5 semifinals.
“We beat them one other time (in the 2020 postseason), but other than that, I don’t even know the last time we beat them other than tonight,” Pirc said. “It would be just karma if we could meet again.”
Beckman jumped out to an early 6-1 lead and quite possibly would have maintained the advantage had Molly Roling not been on the other side.
Roling accounted for 13 of Cascade’s 19 first-half points and all eight in the opening quarter. Her 3-pointer gave the Cougars their largest first-half lead, 19-11, at 2:31 of the second
The Cougars opened the third on an 8-2 run and grabbed a 30-17 lead on Taryn Hoffman’s 3-pointer.
But behind three third-quarter 3s from McDermott and a bucket and foul from Pirc, the Blazers refused to go quietly, cutting it to 36-31 in the final minute of the frame.
They just kept clawing back in the fourth.
“One person on the team has to get back in the rhythm, and then like a snap of the fingers we just figure it out,” Pirc said.
Pirc opened the final frame with two quick scores to cut it to a four-point deficit, and with Cascade up, 43-35, Beckman closed the remaining 3 minutes on an 8-0 spurt, while the Cougars went scoreless during that same span.
Lansing and Osterhaus scored in the final 1:30 to bring the Blazers even for the first time since the 1-minute mark of the first quarter.
The duo accounted for all four of Beckman’s points in the first OT, but Roling hit two free throws with 11 seconds on the clock to send it to a second session of free basketball.
Beckman was finally able to complete the spirited comeback behind three points from McDermott and a layup from Pirc. Cascade’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell off the mark.
“We thought we had a chance to win, but we wanted to come in and play well,” Thomason said. “This is just icing on the cake. Hopefully, we’ll see them again in a week or so.”
