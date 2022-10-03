Tight End U is clicking again.
And it might just be the key to getting Iowa’s offense in a groove.
Luke Lachey caught four passes for a game-high 84 yards and his first career touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ 27-14 loss to No. 4-ranked Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.
“Obviously today we would have liked to come out with a win, but I feel a lot more confident in my abilities,” said Lachey, a Columbus, Ohio, native. “Over time, continuing to do the little things has really helped me out. Little things like figuring out how to run a route better and block better. Watching and learning defenses has helped me.”
His four receptions mark a new career high. The 6-foot-6, 252-pound sophomore is third on the team with nine receptions for 141 yards.
Iowa’s other tight end, Sam LaPorta, led all receivers with five receptions for 24 yards in Saturday’s game.
“I can’t say we’re surprised. We’ve been watching him grow and develop,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I don’t know what his actual age was when we recruited him, but he looked like he was 16, like a young-looking guy. But a tremendous guy with a great work ethic and good ability. It’s been fun to watch him grow. He’s playing really well.
“Right now we have a chance to have a pretty good tandem with him and Sam out there. But to make those big plays today gave us a spark, and it was great to see. That’ll help him and help our football team moving forward.”
That tandem might be important moving forward for an offense that is averaging just 242.2 yards and 16.4 points per game.
The biggest theme to emerge from Iowa’s first five games of the season is that the passing game flows through the tight ends. Only 25 of quarterback Spencer Petras’ 69 completions have gone to receivers.
LaPorta is the team’s top receiver with 21 receptions for 178 yards. Receiver Arland Bruce IV has 12 catches for 139 yards and the team’s only other receiving touchdown.
“I think we are coming together and building better chemistry there,” Lachey said. “We’re following the plan and the scheme that is set for us. We have to go out and execute and try to bring that in the first half as well.”
Favorite target — Sam Schnee has emerged as a preferred target for Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day.
Schnee, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound redshirt junior from Dubuque Senior, leads the Panthers with 21 receptions this season. He’s second on the team with 290 receiving yards. He is still looking for his first touchdown of the season after catching five TD passes a season ago.
Schnee was targeted eight times — four more than any other Panthers pass-catcher — in Northern Iowa’s 20-14 victory over Indiana State on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
He caught three passes for 35 yards, with 29 yards after the catch.
Punting debut — Dubuque Hempstead product Noah Pettinger recorded his first career punt in Northern Iowa’s 20-14 win over Indiana State on Saturday.
Pettinger, a 6-foot-4, 193-pound true freshman, punted once for 47 yards. His kick was fielded at the Indiana State 15-yard line and returned for 6 yards. He also served as holder on field goal and extra point attempts.
