Clarke University’s football season opener with Evangel University, scheduled for Sept. 12 in Ozark, Mo., has been postponed and rescheduled for Oct. 10 at a time yet-to-be determined, the university announced on Friday.
“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Heart Conference Commissioner Lori Thomas said in a press release. “The conference and teams are adhering to the outlined guidelines in the Heart Promise.”
The release states that “contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted.” By delaying the game, players will be able “to return to the field of play in the safest manner possible by allowing the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning.”
Clarke will instead open its season at home on Sept. 19 against Benedictine College. Kick-off at Dalzell Field is set for 1 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Cascade 42, Maquoketa Valley 36 — At Delhi, Iowa: Jack Menster had three touchdowns — including the game-winner in the fourth quarter — and the Cougars pulled off a wild finish to take down the Wildcats.
Monticello 49, Bellevue 20 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets (1-1) dropped their home opener and will look to rebound next week at North Linn. Jacob Waller scored two touchdowns to lead Bellevue.
Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Starmont 0 — At Starmont, Iowa: A pair of first-quarter touchdowns was all the Vikings needed as they improved to 2-0 to start the season. Ed-Co will travel to Alburnett for their third straight road game to start the year.
North Linn 36, Clayton Ridge 22 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Eagles fell to 0-2 during a tough stretch to start the season and will look to rebound at home against South Winneshiek.
West Delaware 55, Clinton 6 — At Clinton, Iowa: Wyatt Voelker scored a pair of first quarter touchdowns and Logan Woellert had a 56-yard punt return TD — all in the first quarter — as the Hawks rolled over the River Kings. The win improves West Delaware to 3-0 to start the season. The Hawks travel to Decorah next Friday.