With the pressure on late, the Clarke University men’s basketball team turned to its Johnson & Johnson show to close out a win.
Dubuque Hempstead product Keith Johnson and Pride teammate Deylon Johnson scored 20 points apiece, with both combining to finish 12-for-12 from the free-throw line and sinking clutch ones down the stretch as the Pride held off Peru State, 77-73, on Saturday at the Kehl Center.
“That was a battle,” said Keith Johnson, a junior with the Pride that was an all-state talent at Hempstead. “We knew they were tough on the defensive end and it was going to come down to those details at the end like getting stops on defense and making free throws.”
Josh Meier added 14 points for the Pride (4-3, 3-2 Heart of America Conference), with Western Dubuque grad Jordan Lake chipping in nine points and Xavier Johnson finishing with eight for a balanced offensive effort.
“It was a toughness game,” said Clarke seventh-year coach Jim Blaine. “Those guys play so hard. We just battled and found a way. It was a prize fight and we got enough baskets and free throws to grind out the win.”
The Bobcats (5-5, 3-4) controlled the action early, but the Pride began chipping away. Zion Wimby sank a 3-pointer on the baseline to cut the deficit to 18-17, but Peru State responded with a quick 5-0 run. After Lake and Tyrece Griggs traded triples, the Pride were in a 26-21 hole.
“We were kind of slow in the first half, trying to keep up with their tempo,” said Deylon Johnson, a freshman guard from Kankakee, Ill. “They were coming at us and we were going tit-for-tat, and it was just a battle of who could get a stop.”
Meier took over inside the paint, first scoring a basket plus the foul and missing the free throw before coming right back and notching another and-1 while making the freebie to tie the game at 26 with 4:03 until halftime. The Pride closed the half on a 16-7 run to take the lead, as Deylon Johnson scored inside and Keith Johnson drilled a trey and then a runner in the lane for a 37-33 advantage heading to the locker room.
“We knew it was going to be a grind it out game, they play hard on defense,” Keith Johnson said. “We had to come out with intensity and in the first half it was that defensive battle. In the second half it was about who could string together more stops down the stretch when we were both hitting on offense. We did just enough and hit our free throws.”
Clarke was able to play in front throughout most of the second half, despite numerous spurts from the Bobcats. Deylon Johnson’s step-back trey and runner in the lane gave Clarke a 47-42 edge, and when Peru State stormed back to tie the game, Keith Johnson calmly swished a 3.
“We don’t just go out and out-talent teams,” Blaine said. “I’m not saying we don’t have talent, because we certainly do. We just don’t run roughshod over people. We do it with a combination of ability and toughness. That’s defined by being able to do your job under any circumstance. The guys did that tonight. They were resilient and whatever cliché you want to use, they’re clichés because they’re true.”
When the Bobcats took the lead briefly, Deylon Johnson was 4-for-4 from the foul line on consecutive possessions for a 64-60 lead that the Pride wouldn’t relinquish. Deylon Johnson then added a sweet dish to Xavier Johnson on a hoop and the foul that pushed the lead to seven.
“We had to make some adjustments on defense and started talking more, and it helped us out a lot,” Deylon Johnson said. “We started finding it on offense and they had to start fouling us, so we could extend the lead there.”
When the Bobcats drew within five, Keith Johnson tipped away a steal and then converted on a drive to make it 71-64 with 2:19 to play. Xavier Johnson scored a deuce to keep the lead at seven, but then Craig Jordan drilled his third 3 to pull within 73-69 with 1:33 remaining.
Skyler Wilson’s free throws cut Clarke’s lead to 73-71 with 36.1 seconds left, but Deylon Johnson was fouled and hit both free throws with 19.4 ticks to go. When the Bobcats again cut the lead to two, Keith Johnson was sent to the line with 6.2 seconds to go and left no doubt by sinking both from the charity stripe.
“Those are crucial,” Keith Johnson said. “At the end of the game, that’s what really matters. We were able to make all of our final six free throws in a row and it gave us that cushion to hold them off.”
With the game on the line, Johnson & Johnson delivered for the Pride.
“Those guys exemplified that toughness tonight,” Blaine said.