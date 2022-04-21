With Mother Nature wreaking havoc, area track and field athletes haven’t had a ton of good fortune this spring.
But the four city schools changed that tune drastically on Tuesday at the Hempstead Women’s Invitational at Dalzell Field.
Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, and Western Dubuque each had gold-medal performances, yet walked away feeling blue — in the best way possible.
Just days before the qualifying period for the Drake Relays ends, relay teams from each school saved their best performances for just the right time, hitting the Blue Standard to automatically qualify for the Drake Relays April 27-30 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Judging by Kaitlyn Miller’s and Leah Klapatauskas’ reactions, you’d never know Dubuque Senior finished the 4x800 relay in a distant second place. They were jubilant with emotion, and had every right to be.
“It was just that day where everyone was there and everything clicked,” Miller said.
Joined by Julia Kilgore and Claire Hoyer, hitting the Blue Standard hadn’t even crossed their minds.
“We wanted to get 9:54 and we thought maybe that would be good enough to get us (to Drake),” Klapatuaskas said. “We thought that would be realistic, but no way did we think we could break the standard.”
The Rams’ time of 9:39.97 was an astonishing 17 seconds better than their previous best and just under the 9:40 needed to automatically qualify.
Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters just thought Audrey Biermann was smiling because their 4x200 relay team had notched another first-place finish. What she said next was completely unexpected.
“Audrey came up to me and she had the biggest smile on her face and I had no idea why,” said Walters, who ran the third leg of the relay for the Bobcats. “Then she said that we hit the Blue Standard and I didn’t know what to say. I was like, ‘What? How?’ It was just shocking.”
Walters, Biermann, Katie McKenna, and Sammy Recker shaved better than 3 seconds off their previous best to easily meet the 4x200 Blue Standard mark of 1:47 with Tuesday’s time of 1:45.10.
“The last 100 I felt it,” Walters said. “I could feel that I was moving way faster than I ever have. Then I handed it off to Audrey and she just killed it. We’ve worked so hard to get to the Blue Standard and we weren’t sure if we could get it or not.”
Wahlert saved its best for last, and Rylee Steffen had a feeling the night’s final 4x400 race had something special in store.
“I was just so pumped for our race, and everyone else was so hyped,” Steffen said. “We just had a really good positive attitude going into the race. We were just so excited to get in there and then everyone put everything they had into the race.”
Bettering their time by nearly 7 seconds, Wahlert’s 4x400 team of Jamie Schmid, Mia Kunnert, Olivia Donovan, and Steffen crossed in 4:04.75, ahead of the 4:06 needed to reach the Blue Oval.
Steffen said the group’s time was a welcome surprise because each member had competed in at least one previous event on Tuesday.
“We were not expecting to shave off as much time as we did,” she said. “Especially after running the events that we all did before, it was the last thing we were expecting. But when we hit it, we were just so proud of everyone in our race. It was just a really good way to end the night.”
Consistently one of the top 4x800 teams in the state, Hempstead had met the Blue Standard a month prior to Tuesday’s invitational. But that didn’t stop Camdyn Kay, Julia Gehl, Maddie Digman and Brooke O’Brien from posting their best time of the season.
The Mustangs’ quartet easily won the race in 9:30.64, good enough for the second-best mark in the state this season.
“Our team has been pushing all season in the 4x800, trying to get to Drake,” O’Brien said. “This was about 2 seconds faster than our previous best. We just wanted to come out here tonight and put up our best time and really have that confidence heading into Drake.”