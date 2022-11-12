Redbirds
Darlington quarterback Cadyn Burbach throws a pass during a playoff game last month. The Redbirds lost to Mondovi, 14-7, in the WIAA Division 6 state semifinals on Friday in Wisconsin Dells.

For the second straight year, the Darlington Redbirds saw their season end just short of a state tournament berth.

After trailing, 7-6, heading into the fourth quarter, the Mondovi Buffaloes marched 80 yards downfield over a 3-minute span to take a 14-7 lead with 2:40 remaining in the game, which they would hold on to until time expired in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal on Friday night in Wisconsin Dells.

