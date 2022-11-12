For the second straight year, the Darlington Redbirds saw their season end just short of a state tournament berth.
After trailing, 7-6, heading into the fourth quarter, the Mondovi Buffaloes marched 80 yards downfield over a 3-minute span to take a 14-7 lead with 2:40 remaining in the game, which they would hold on to until time expired in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal on Friday night in Wisconsin Dells.
The win sends Mondovi (12-1) to Thursday’s WIAA Division 6 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison to face Stratford in the title contest.
Darlington, who was ousted by St. Mary’s Springs in last year’s state semifinas, concludes their season at 11-2.
The Redbirds took an early lead on a 73-yard breakaway run by Tye Crist with 1:09 left in the first quarter. Mondovi answered on a 13-yard run by Dawson Rud at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter, but the two-point conversion failed keeping Darlington ahead, 7-6.
Despite being held to just one first down in the first half and several Mondovi trips to the red zone, the Redbirds continued to hold on to the lead moving into the fourth quarter.
Darlington used a 9-minute drive that started at the 3:54 mark of the third quarter to get down to the Mondovi 16, but the field goal attempt failed, giving possession back to the Buffaloes with 5:35 to play.
“I really liked how we moved the ball there on that last drive, and I thought we were going to breakaway for a score there,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said. “You have to credit Mondovi; they are a very talented team and they made the big plays there at the end.”
The Buffaloes then used an impressive drive to eventually score on a 1-yard run by Jared Faulkner with 2:40 to play.
“We just needed one stop there and the game was over,” Winkers said. “I can’t be more proud of these kids and the effort they give us. I love these kids.”
Darlington had just over 2 minutes remaining to make it back to the end zone, but a Redbirds fumble on the second play of the drive gave the ball right back to Mondovi, who held on to secure their first trip to state since the 1990 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.