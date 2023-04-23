Cascade High School’s all-time leading boys’ basketball scorer and rebounder, first ever individual state champion and an early two-way football star will make up the 2023 class of the Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees include Craig Callahan (Class of 1999), Russ Otting (’82) and Colleen Tucker Wolfe (’82). They will join the Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony to be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Cascade.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.