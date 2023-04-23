Cascade High School’s all-time leading boys’ basketball scorer and rebounder, first ever individual state champion and an early two-way football star will make up the 2023 class of the Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
This year’s inductees include Craig Callahan (Class of 1999), Russ Otting (’82) and Colleen Tucker Wolfe (’82). They will join the Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony to be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Cascade.
Craig Callahan— One of the most decorated boys’ basketball players to ever wear a Cascade uniform, Callahan continued his success into equally impressive collegiate and professional careers. A four-year starter for Hall of Fame coach Al Marshall at Cascade, Callahan was twice named All-State while establishing school records for single season and career scoring, single season and career rebounds, and career blocks.
He helped lead the Cougars to the state tournament in both 1998 and 1999 and was named to the all-tournament team as a junior while the team finished as the consolation runner-up.
Callahan then went on to Division I North Carolina-Wilmington, where he was a member of that school’s 1,000-point club and played in three NCAA Tournaments and one National Invitational Tournament. He scored a team-high 18 points in helping lead the Seahawks to the first tournament win in school history in an upset of Southern California in the 2002 Big Dance. He later played professionally in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, and eventually the top pro league in Italy.
Russ Otting — One of Cascade High School’s early football stars, Otting was instrumental in the turnaround that saw the Cougar football team go from just a single victory in its first three seasons to nearly qualifying for the Class 3A playoffs. A multi-year starter at both quarterback and in the defensive backfield, Otting set a handful of school records with his passing arm, including being Cascade’s first signal-caller to log 1,000 career passing yards.
As a senior, he was named All-Big Bend Conference as both an offensive and defensive player. He also set of the Cougar school record with eight interceptions that season — a record he still shares. Otting’s gridiron career continued at Iowa Central Community College and St. Ambrose University.
Colleen Tucker Wolfe — The very first individual state champion in school history, Tucker made her mark as a track and field athlete. Tucker’s crowning achievement came at the 1981 state meet, where she crossed the finish line first in the Class 2A 100 meters in a time of 13 seconds flat. Tucker was a triple entrant in those state championships, having also qualified in the 200 meters and with a sprint medley relay that finished in seventh place. Through her four years running for the Cougars, Tucker qualified for the state meet a total of 10 times.
