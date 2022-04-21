Cuba City senior Kobe Vosberg was dialed in last Tuesday against Iowa-Grant.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week threw a five-inning perfect game and struck out 14 of the 15 batters he faced in a 26-0 rout of the Panthers. Vosberg threw just 53 pitches — six of which were balls.
“Kobe simply commanded the zone during that game,” Cuba City coach Steve Graber said. “He’s throwing really well for us right now.”
In 13 innings, Vosberg has given up just four hits and no runs. He’s struck out a whopping 31 batters while only walking three.
“During Tuesday’s game, I didn’t even realize I had a perfect game going until one of my teammates mentioned it to me,” Vosberg said. “In the last inning they got a hit out to the outfield and my best friend Meyer (Fishler) made a huge catch. It was really special and all of my teammates were ecstatic. They all tackled me after the game. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Vosberg, who is batting .353 for the Cubans with a .607 on-base percentage, went 2-for-3 in the game against the Panthers. So far this season, he has driven in nine runs.
“Kobe has put a lot of time in to improving his game, and you can really see that pay off,” Graber said. “He wants to get better every day.”
Kobe has been playing with the Cuba City Sluggers travel team since he was in the sixth grade.
“I have always loved baseball,” Vosberg said. “It’s one of the most challenging sports where you are always trying to reach perfection.”
Vosberg, who has been playing on the varsity since his freshman year, said he has embraced taking on the leadership role over the years.
“I think I’ve become more of a vocal leader and I’m always trying to lift guys up if they’re having a down moment,” he said.
Added Graber: “I could tell Kobe was a mature kid when he came in as a freshman, and he has done a great job developing into a leader for this program. He leads by example and vocally. He’s just the whole package as a baseball player.”
Graber said that Vosberg’s knowledge for the game is second to none.
“Kobe has an extraordinary baseball IQ,” Graber said. “He’s great at situational stuff, and he’s always right where he needs to be. He’s a heck of a kid. They don’t come along very often, so we’re really savoring the time we have left with him.”
Vosberg plans to continue his baseball career next year, but he has yet to decide where.
“Wherever he goes, he’s going to help that team wherever they need him,” Graber said.