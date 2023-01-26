Hempstead Vs. Senior Girls Basketball
Dubuque Senior’s Samantha McDonald drives around Hempstead’s Kialah Hill during a game last month.

 Stephen Gassman

When the Dubuque Senior girls basketball team is in need of offense, it looks to senior Samantha McDonald.

The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week leads the Rams with 13.6 points per game.

