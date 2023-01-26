When the Dubuque Senior girls basketball team is in need of offense, it looks to senior Samantha McDonald.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week leads the Rams with 13.6 points per game.
“Samantha is having a great season,” Senior coach Cassie Allee said. “We can count on her to get our offense going, and she often provides us with a spark. She has the ability to create something out of nothing.”
McDonald has also tallied 33 steals, 35 assists and 108 rebounds so far this season.
“We rely on Samantha for big plays when we need them, on both ends of the court,” Allee said.
McDonald is in her third year on the varsity for the Rams and plays basketball nearly year-round with her AAU team.
“I have been able to develop a lot of skills through AAU that I wouldn’t have had the chance to through my high school team,” McDonald said. “I have gained a lot of confidence by playing with them.”
Added Allee: “After her sophomore year, Samantha really started to recognize what she’s capable of. She has been growing in her basketball knowledge. She recognizes what teams are doing and she is now able to adapt to that.”
Samantha has also taken on some of the leadership role within the Rams’ team.
“She’s very competitive, but she also knows how to lighten the mood,” Allee said. “She’s one of those people whose leadership comes in a different form, and we haven’t had that on our varsity team in quite some time.”
McDonald plans on continuing her basketball career next fall, but remains undecided as to what college she will attend.
“I think Samantha will do great at the collegiate level,” Allee said. “There will be a learning curve, but she is willing to learn and has always been receptive of the feedback she gets.”
McDonald said she is thankful for her coaches and teammates’ support during her high school career.
“I’ve made a lot of great friends through this sport, and they’ve become some of my best friends,” McDonald said. “Even when I’m not having a great game, they always have my back and try to bring my spirits up.”
