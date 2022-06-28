Calvin Harris bent down to grab a handful of dirt, took a deep breath as he focused on the barrel of his pine-tar thickened Easton aluminum bat and gave himself two quick taps on his chest before turning his focus toward the pitcher’s mound.
On college baseball’s biggest stage for eight days, the sophomore right-fielder from Peosta, Iowa, found a routine that enabled him to maintain his composure. And he sure delivered.
Harris batted .411 (7-for-17) with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in five games while helping the University of Mississippi win the College World Series for the first time in program history. He joined teammates Tim Elko, Justin Bench, Kevin Graham, Kemp Alderman and MVP Dylan DeLucia on the 11-man all-tournament team.
“I really didn’t know how I’d react going into Omaha, especially with 25,000 people out for all of our games,” Harris said. “I just tried to stay very in the moment, focus and control what I could control, and it seemed to work out pretty well.
“In January and February and all of fall, we dreamed of being in Omaha and being in these situations. Not only myself but all of us as a team worked very hard and persevered through a lot this season to get to this point. When you trust in the work you’ve put in, it helps you stay calm and present-minded. It speaks to the maturity and the character of this team we had this year, because no moment was too big for anybody.”
The Rebels, top-ranked early in the season before mid-season struggles left them 7-14 in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference, sweated through the NCAA Tournament selection show on Memorial Day before receiving one of the last at-large berths in the 64-team field. Then, they got hot.
Ole Miss swept through the Coral Gables Regional and the Hattiesburg Super Regional to reach Omaha for the first time since 2014. And Harris played a key role after being inserted into the lineup in right field for the final game in Coral Gables.
Harris collected at least one hit in six of the eight NCAA Tournament games he played and went 12-for-30 (.400) with eight runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs overall while batting in the bottom third of the lineup.
“Tournament play is so tough, and to win at the end of the season, your stars have to show up,” said Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, the national coach of the year. “They've got to perform on a stage, and certainly our guys have. But to win and to move on, you need the guys that maybe nobody was expecting. On media day they weren't the guys that were in all the photo shoots and all of that.
“Again, they don't have to be the MVP of the tournament. Sometimes they are, but you've got to have different pieces or different ones on different nights. Calvin Harris was a superstar here in Omaha. That's how you get here, because it takes all of them. You’ve got to lean on your stars, but man, you need the other parts to come through for you.”
Harris put himself in the spotlight with one of the most memorable moments of the College World Series on Saturday.
After T.J. McCants gave the Rebels a 6-2 lead with a two-run home run in the eighth inning, Harris followed with a 430-blast to right-center. Leadoff man Justin Bench followed suit, giving Ole Miss the first back-to-back-to-back home runs in Omaha since Louisiana State accomplished the feat in 1998.
“Crazy. Words can’t describe it,” Harris said. “When T.J. hit his, I remember going up to bat and not being able to hear myself think. It was so loud. Then, I hit mine, and rounding the bases was all just kind of a blur. Your legs just feel light as a feather.
“You finally get to the dugout and realize what just happened, and J.B. hits another one. Unbelievable. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Through the first six games of the season, Harris led Ole Miss in hitting and ranked among the hottest hitters in eh country with a .538 average (7-for-13), one double, four RBIs, three walks and eight runs scored. Then, he suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him most of March and played sporadically until late in the regional tournament.
The support from back home helped Harris through the trying times this spring.
“I’ve had so many incredible people supporting me, not only through the good times like this but through the bad times, as well, and that means so much to me,” Harris said. “When we weren’t playing well or whatever the case may have been, I still had the support from Dubuque County and my family. It’s amazing to have that kind of support, and I can’t thank them enough.”
Harris heard the support from back home through the deafening roars from the Ole Miss faithful, who overwhelmed Omaha all week.
“They pack 25,000 fans in there, and all week I’d bet 21,000 or 22,000 of them were from Ole Miss,” Harris said. “It sounded like a football game, with how loud it got. It was unbelievable how they showed up and supported us in Omaha.
“I kind of felt bad for Oklahoma, because it was like they had this one little section of the stadium and everybody else was from Ole Miss.”
The Rebels (42-23) became the Southeastern Conference’s eighth national champion since 2009 and the third in as many seasons, following in-state rival Mississippi State a year ago.
