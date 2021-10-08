Stephen Halliday came across several familiar faces when he paid a campus visit to the Ohio State University last week.
And they all confirmed his initial impressions of the hockey program.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound left wing from Glenwood, Md., verbally committed to the Buckeyes on Wednesday night.
Halliday will join a program whose roster includes his former Dubuque Fighting Saints teammates Mark Cheremeta and Reilly Herbst, as well as Tate Singleton, Ryan Snowden and Joe Dunlap from Halliday’s tenure with the now-defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces. Former Saints associate head coach J.B. Bittner serves as an assistant at Ohio State, and senior Quinn Preston is an alternate captain this season.
“I really liked the coaching staff. They were on me as early as last season, and I really feel like I can trust them,” Halliday said. “It’s a great program and a great school, and I feel like I can get better there. It was really the best of both worlds with hockey and academics.
“When you’re being recruited, coaches can sometimes tell you what you want to hear. That’s why it was so important to hear what the players had to say. That meant a lot to me, because they’re guys I know I can trust. It’s nice to know I’ll be going to a school where I’ll have a bunch of friends on the team right away.”
Halliday, 19, recently began his fourth season in the USHL after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 Futures Draft by Central Illinois. Dubuque acquired him in the dispersal draft when the Aces went dormant.
In 156 regular-season games over four seasons, Halliday has accumulated 34 goals and 122 points. He also earned a spot on the 2019-20 USHL All-Academic Team. Last season, Halliday finished second in team scoring with 10 goals and 48 points.
“Steven has size, brains and skills, so there are a lot of things to really like about his game,” Saints first-year head coach Greg Brown said. “From what I’ve been told, he’s gotten a little quicker in the offseason, which has really helped his game. I know he worked extremely hard in the offseason, and we’re seeing the benefits of it. He’s been a very exciting player for us.
“I’m really excited for him. This is a great opportunity for him, because it’s a Big Ten school that has had a lot of success, they have a great staff and it’s great academically. It’s a huge opportunity for him.”
Head coach Steve Rohlik has guided the Buckeyes to the NCAA tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and won a Big Ten regular-season championship in 2019.
“I’m really thankful for Dubuque,” Halliday said. “With the situation I was in before, I didn’t know what was going to happen. I can’t thank (general manager) Kalle Larsson enough, because he’s made me feel at home in Dubuque and has given me a lot of great advice while I’ve been here.
“And we’ve had unbelievable coaches here. Oliver (David) helped me so much with my game the last two years, and Brownie has so much to offer with his knowledge of the game. It meant a lot to me to hear his opinion and have him say it was a great option.”