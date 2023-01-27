Apparently, no lead is safe against the Cascade girls basketball team.
Alyssa Lux scored a team-high 12 points and the Iowa Class 2A No. 5-ranked Cougars rallied out of a 10-point deficit with 2 minutes and 11 seconds left to stun Monticello, 42-41, on Friday night in Cascade.
Devin Simon added 10 points for Cascade, which matched a season-best eight-game winning streak and improved to 16-1.
Recommended for you
Maquoketa 63, Beckman Catholic 53 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals outscored the Trailblazers, 37-29, after halftime to secure a hard-fought River Valley Conference win.
Marion 74, West Delaware 46 — At Marion, Iowa: The Wolves clamped down defensively on the Hawks to claim a WaMaC Conference win.
Maquoketa Valley 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 47 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Wildcats slipped past the Vikings in their Tri-Rivers Conferennce clash.
Central Elkader 50, Clayton Ridge 17 — At Elkader, Iowa: Elkader surged to an Upper Iowa Conference victory over the Eagles.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monticello 48, Cascade 45 — At Cascade, Iowa: Jackson Lieurance scored 22 points to lead Cascade (12-5), but the Cougars couldn’t overcome 34 points from Preston Ries in a loss to the Panthers (11-5).
Beckman Catholic 71, Maquoketa 63 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 26 points, Eli Kluesner added 12 and Aiden Wessels 11, and the Trailblazers (12-5) beat the Cardinals (12-4) in a clash of two of the top teams in the River Valley Conference North Division. Nolan Ehlinger scored 18 points to lead Maquoketa. Casey Coakley added 14 and Tye Hardin had 12.
Bellevue 73, Northeast Goose Lake 44 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking scored 14 of his game-high 23 points after halftime, Robert Paulsen added 20 points and Cameron Casel had 10 as the Comets routed the Rebels.
Marion 61, West Delaware 50 — At Manchester, Iowa: Bryce Smith scored 17 points to lead West Delaware, but the Wolves grinded to a WaMaC Conference victory.
Maquoketa Valley 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 29 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Wildcats routed the Vikings in a Tri-Rivers Conference showdown.
Clayton Ridge 47, Central Elkader 44 — At Elkader, Iowa: The Eagles clipped Elkader in an Upper Iowa Conference rivalry clash.
Galena 43, Stockton 28 — At Galena, Ill.: Connor Glasgow scored 18 points and Parker Studtmann added 13 as the Pirates used a 15-5 second-quarter surge to kickstart a win over the Blackhawks.
East Dubuque 63, River Ridge (Ill.) 34 — At Hanover, Ill.: Bradin Lee and Brody Culbertson scored 12 points apiece and Aiden Colin added 10 as the Warriors rolled past the Wildcats.
Scales Mound 65, Warren 44 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Thomas Hereau scored 25 points and the Hornets maintained sole possession of first place in the NUIC West with a win over the Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.