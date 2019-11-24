FIRST TEAM
Grace Lueken
Sr. • MH • Dubuque Wahlert
Stats: 169 kills, 349 attempts, .361 kill percentage, 36 aces, 35 blocks, 2.56 kills per set, .55 blocks per set, 66 sets played
Honors: First-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division
From the coach: “Grace is so fun to watch because she’s so explosive. She’s not a loud kid but she is so quietly driven and she has this quiet intensity about her that’s so fun to watch.” — Golden Eagles coach Lindsey Beaves
Madison Maahs
Soph. • S • Western Dubuque
Stats: 947 assists, 41 blocks, 180 digs, 64 kills, 37 aces
Honors: Second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division
From the coach: “We have so much trust in her. This girl has played the same volleyball from August until now. She never has a bad game. She never gets flustered, and her offense trusts her so much. There’s a lot of things that this team doesn’t do if Maddy Maahs isn’t on it.” — Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman
Meredith Bahl
Soph. • OH • Western Dubuque
Stats: 327 kills, 781 attempts, .298 kill percentage, 2.95 kills per set, 32 aces, 227 digs, 40 blocks
Honors: Iowa Class 4A all-state tournament team; second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division
From the coach: “She is mentally tough. I would say she’s one of the players that mentally, we had to do the least work with. We just knew she was going to go out and do her job.” — Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman
Madeline Harris
Soph. • OH • Western Dubuque
Stats: 296 kills, 846 attempts, .189 kill percentage, 20 aces, 202 digs, 24 blocks
Honors: Iowa Class 4A all-state tournament team; second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division
From the coach: “We knew this was in her. She loved the competitiveness. For her to step up at the state tournament and for her name to get called for the state tournament team, nobody deserved it more.” — Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman
Skylar White
SR. • MH • River Ridge (Wis.)
Stats: 463 kills, 973 attempts, .476 kill percentage, 6.3 kills per set, 36 aces, 36 total blocks, 253 digs
Honors: Wisconsin Division 3 first-team all-state; Six Rivers West Conference Player of the Year; Surpassed 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs in 2019
From the coach: She just has such athleticism and a huge vertical leap. She’s very competitive. She just will never quit.” — Timberwolves coach Dianne Langmeier
Emma Link
Jr. • L • Dubuque Senior
Stats: 466 digs, 4.85 digs per set, 9 aces
Honors: Second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division
From the coach: “She’s on the floor digging stuff up constantly, off the court chasing stuff down and making a play on some very difficult balls. She was selected by her teammates as a captain ... I believe they see her ‘never die’ attitude as a characteristic that exemplifies the kind of volleyball we want to instill at Senior.” — Rams coach Chris Miron
Macey Kleitsch
Sr. • S • West Delaware
Stats: 922 assists, 311 digs, 22 blocks, 167 kills, 291 attempts, .391 kill percentage, 46 aces
Honors: WaMaC East Player of the Year; Unanimous first-team all-WaMaC East; Iowa Class 4A all-state tournament team; IGCA Senior All-Star
From the coach: “She can distribute the ball anywhere on the court. She can run every tempo that you ask her to run. ... She’s that dual-threat setter that you look for in a team.” — Hawks coach Brett Mather
Kiersten Schmitt
Soph. • RS/S • Dyersville Beckman
Stats: 267 kills, 579 attempts, .335 kill percentage, 329 assists, 93 digs, 69 blocks
Honors: Iowa Class 2A all-state tournament team; second-team all-WaMaC East Division
From the coach: “She no doubt had the physical tools to do it, it’s just so gratifying to see her put her whole game together this year. We could use her to set, we could use her to hit. She didn’t miss a beat down there at state.” — Trailblazers coach Todd Troutman
SECOND TEAM
Olivia Liddicoat (sr., OH, Iowa-Grant) — A well-earned unanimous Wisconsin Division 4 all-state nod for Liddicoat caps a sensational volleyball career in a Panthers uniform.
Sami Wasmund (sr., MH, Galena) — Does a lot more than the average middle, playing all six rotations. As for her skills up front, as good as there is in the Tri-States.
Paige McDermott (sr., MH, Dyersville Beckman) — McDermott was the only returning starter for the Trailblazers this year and that showed when she continually scored big points for Beckman in the playoffs.
Jess Hoffman (sr., S, Cascade) — One of the Cougars’ all-time assists leaders who just gets the job done. Many of their 22 wins are owed to Hoffman’s play.
Lauryn Montgomery (jr., S, Wahlert) — Among the Iowa Class 4A leaders in assists with capable hands. She’ll be back running the show next year.
Olivia Hogan (soph., L, Beckman) — A late bloomer as the season went on, but anyone who watched Hogan’s defense during the postseason would agree she can dig with the best of them.
Ella Meyer (fr., L, Western Dubuque) — The Bobcats have a strong reputation in grooming standout liberos. Meyer has three more years to build on her productive freshman campaign.
Ella Koloc (soph., L, West Delaware) — A huge part of the Hawks’ success this year. West Delaware was among the Iowa 4A digs leaders thanks in no small part to 416 out of Koloc.
THIRD TEAM
Izzy Carroll (sr., OH, Platteville) — The Southwest Wisconsin Player of the Year is a sure thing for the all-area team among a deep group of outsides.
Corinne Meier (jr., OH, Hempstead) — Arguably the hardest hitter in the Tri-States. There’s very little separating Meier from the other outsides on the first three teams.
Maggie Furlong (soph., OH, Galena) — Led the Pirates in kills in her first full season as a starter. The sister of all-time kills leader Katie Furlong, Maggie could give chase to that mark down the road.
Hailey Stich (soph., OH, Cuba City) — The Cubans keep finding power hitters to carry the offense. This year it was sophomore Stich who led the team in total kills.
Paige Middendorf (sr., MH, East Dubuque) — Solid, strong and an excellent blocker. Middendorf is a major reason why the Warriors had such a great turnaround this year.
Mackenzie Muehleip (sr., MH, Galena) — Like her counterpart Sami Wasmund, Muehleip just gets it done in the front row — tough to hit around and versatile on the attack.
Katelyn Egan (jr., S, Senior) — Through Egan’s offense, the Rams took another step forward this season. If that progression continues, expect more big numbers from her next year.
Brooke Denniston (sr., L, Cascade) — Behind every team that can scrap and stay in system is a strong libero. Denniston filled that role nicely for Cascade.
FOURTH TEAM
Nell Sybesma (sr., OH, Maquoketa) — The Cardinals were drastically improved this year with Sybesma carrying a bulk of the offense. She finished as one of the top hitters in Iowa Class 4A.
Kelsey Hansel (soph., OH, Edgewood-Colesburg) — The Tri-Rivers West player of the year had a 33-kill outing in a five-set win over North Linn.
Jaci Williams (sr., S, River Ridge Wis.) — Thanks to Williams’ offense, the Timberwolves capped another undefeated regular season and again advanced far in the playoffs.
Kaylee Elgin (sr., MH, Western Dubuque) — Her stats may not leap right off the page, but Elgin’s play in the postseason was solid all around, a perfect representation of the Bobcats as a whole.
Mati Terpstra (sr., MH, Cuba City) — Teams couldn’t just key on Hailey Stich because Terpstra was a force to be reckoned with in the middle as a blocker and attacker.
Chezney Priem (sr., S, Edgewood-Colesburg) — Hard not to find room for one of Iowa Class 1A’s assist leaders and the numbers show Priem ran a solid balanced offense for the Vikings.
Brin Daugherty (sr., S, Bellevue) — There’s a lot to like about Daugherty. In addition to getting the ball where it needs to be, she was on occasion the Comets’ top hitter and passer.
Kayla Stich (jr., S, Cuba City) — Surrounded by talented weapons, Stich made her teammates look even better, including her younger sister and team kills leader Hailey.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bellevue: Lindsey Banowetz
Bellevue Marquette: Ellie O’Brien
Benton: Alexis Redfearn
Cascade: Molly McElmeel, Abby Welter, Aliyah Weber
Cassville: Anna Kartman
Cuba City: Kiera Holzemer
Darlington: Sydney Beasley, Lizzie Schwartz, Laura Sturtz, Brenna McDonald
Dubuque Senior: Hannah Snyder
Dubuque Hempstead: Megan Hammerand, Morgan Hawkins
Dubuque Wahlert: Ella Pettinger, Rachel Eddy
Dyersville Beckman: Ashley Engelken, Makayla Koelker, Chloe Ungs
East Dubuque: Mayson Marty, Anna Berryman, Brooksey Hudspeth
Fennimore: Bailee Hunt, Brynlee Nelson, Alexis Adkins
Galena: McKenna Curran
Iowa-Grant: Hazel Klosterman, Sydney Lundell
Lancaster: Brooklyn Connelly, Abbi Martin, Morgan DeBuhr
Maquoketa: Tenley Cavanagh
Maquoketa Valley: Emmerson Whittenbaugh, Taya Tucker
Mineral Point: Nicole Johnson, Lauren James
Platteville: Alayna Digman, Emily Fields, Becca Hoyer, Maddie Cooley, Josie Nies, MJ Stephens
Potosi: Lilly Post
Prairie du Chien: Lily Krahn, Macey Banasik
River Ridge (Ill.): Madison Stulc
Scales Mound: Jenna Korte, Claire Wienen
Shullsburg: Kayla Klotz
Southwestern: Cassie Freiburger
Stockton: Katie Wright, Kaige Brown, Kenze Haas
Warren: Claire Riedl
West Delaware: Allison Collier, Kinley Kolbet, Ava Hauser, Heather Heims, Carlee Smith
Western Dubuque: Libby Lansing, Meg Besler, Clare Horsfield