Jamie Vondra didn’t mind being the underdog in an Iowa state bowling qualifying event.
In fact, Vondra and her Dubuque Wahlert teammates have gotten used to it the last couple of years.
The Golden Eagles rolled a 15-game Baker count of 2,385 to upend tournament favorite Maquoketa by 61 pins on Tuesday at Cherry Lanes and advance to next week’s state meet in Waterloo for the fourth straight year. Maquoketa rebounded in the individual portion of the meet, as Chloe Fousey, Alysa Kies, Morgan Brown and Ali Simmons grabbed all four available berths to state.
Maquoketa won the boys team title with a 2,930 --- 141 pins clear of Wahlert, and the Cardinals Lucas Ihrig took the individual crown. Only the top team and top four individuals advanced out of the Class 1A qualifying meets.
“We all knew the stats and that our averages were a little below theirs, but we’re used to bowling at Cherry and that helped a lot,” Vondra said. “The oil can be hard to deal with for some teams.
“We came into today with a positive mindset, just like the last two years when we were underdogs but still made it to state. We came in and did everything we could and stayed up the whole time.”
Vondra, Natalie Kelzer, Alaina Stecklein, Katelyn Vaassen, Kenna Wolbers and Ava Anderson combined for the high Baker game of the day, a 214 in Game 12. They trailed Maquoketa, 1,585-1,558 after six games before rallying in the second half of the Baker competition. Bellevue finished sixth in the six-team event.
“We were a couple hundred pin underdogs coming in, but the girls always seem to peak at the right time,” Wahlert coach Paul Gregory said. “We had a little momentum coming into today, because we were coming off a real solid dual meet Friday out at Western Dubuque, and we had a real good week of practice coming into this.”
Vondra liked the change in state qualifying, which featured 15 team games, followed by a separate individual qualifier of three games.
In the past, bowlers threw two individual games, followed by five Baker games, and both portions counted in the team competition. The previous state qualifying format is how high school teams still compete during the regular season.
“This made it seem like more of a team sport,” Vondra said. “When you’re bowling Bakers, you have to count on each other so much more.”
Fousey won the individual crown with a 191-198-236—625, followed by Kies at 148-195-276—619, Brown at 174-180-212—566 and Simmons at 149-225-171—545. Vondra and Kelzer narrowly missed the cut in fifth at sixth at 540 and 537.
“Just being a sophomore, it’s a great feeling to win this, because I know there are a lot of really, really good bowlers here,” Fousey said. “It really helped to have the team part first, because I could figure out the lanes with my teammates instead of figuring them out for myself first. I got a pretty good feel for the lanes after a few games and stayed consistent.”
The Maquoketa boys reached 200 in seven games and finished with a 263 in the 15th game to pull away from Wahlert. Dalton Davis, Troy Gibson, Charlie Hafner, Kaden Beidler, Jacob Riecks and Ihrig bowled for the Cardinals, who entered the tournament with the second-highest average. Bellevue, which had the top average, placed fourth in the six-team event.
“I really liked the last couple of weeks we’ve had,” Maquoketa coach Louie Clasen said. “Everything just kind of started to click, we started having better and better practices, and we started making the adjustments you have to make.
“You could see it this weekend at the WaMaC (Conference) tournament. We probably should have won it, but we came up just two pins short. So, I’m not surprised we bowled as well as we did today.”
Ihrig threw games of 257, 237 and 177 for a 671 and a three-pin victory over Oelwein’s Austin Espe. Waukon’s Cody Huinker (657) and Chase Boydsten (649) also qualified for state, while Wahlert’s Nick Splinter finished fifth and missed a trip to Waterloo by 52 pins.
“The first two games, I was really hitting my mark, but I kind of choked in that third game,” Ihrig said. “But it’s all right. It was kind of a long day with the new format. My arm’s a little tired right now, but other than that, it’s all good.
“I thought we had a pretty good chance of making it to state as a team, but you never really know. My freshman and sophomore years, we thought we’d go, too, but didn’t. Today, we started out really strong, hit a little lull in the middle, then got it back together in the end.”