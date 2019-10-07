The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Alysse Elko recorded the fourth hole-in-one in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship history on Sunday.

Elko, who tied for 29th place, made her hole-in-one on the par 3 134-yard 12th hole at Reedsburg Country Club while using a pitching wedge. UW-Stevens Point’s Leah Haas (1998), UW-Whitewater’s Catherine Hiltenbrand (2012) and UW-River Falls’ Laura Weber (2018) previously accomplished the feat.

UW-Whitewater posted its third consecutive first-place finish. The Warhawks won the fifth championship in program archives after accumulating 933 strokes during the 54-hole event.

UW-Stout finished second with 941 strokes, while UW-Oshkosh was third with 987, UW-Eau Claire fourth with 990, UW-Platteville fifth with 1,006, UW-La Crosse sixth with 1,043, UW-River Falls seventh with 1,060 and UW-Stevens Point eighth with 1,095.

Individually, UW-Stout’s Trystin Kluess topped the 64-player field with 226 strokes. UW-Stout’s Madison McCambridge placed second with 230 strokes, while UW-Whitewater’s CheyAnn Knudsen finished third with 232. UW-Platteville’s Markie Ash and UW-Whitewater’s Ashley Hofmeister tied for fourth with 233.

UD leads A-R-C — At Ames, Iowa: The University of Dubuque leads after 36 holes at the American Rivers Conference championship. The Spartans’ lead, seven strokes after round one, is down to four strokes over second-place Luther, 665-669.

The tournament finishes today at Ames Golf and Country Club.

Luther’s Morgan Kranz took over the medalist lead with a 75 on Sunday for a two-day total of 155. Luther’s Kelly Schultz and Dubuque’s Madison Bowers both shot up three spots on the leaderboard to a tie for second place. Dubuque’s Daniela Miranda stands alone in fourth place.

Dubuque, which lost the conference title to Central last year in a playoff, is looking for its first conference championship in women’s golf.

Loras is in eighth place in the nine-team event.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Dubuque 1, Nebraska Wesleyan 0 — At Dubuque: Alessandro Corazzina scored the only goal in the 79th minute to lift the Spartans late Saturday. Dubuque won despite being outshot, 13-9.

Mid-America Nazarene 5, Clarke 0 — At Olathe, Kan.: Felipe Hideki and Mathieu Ecortemer scored two goals each in the win Saturday.

