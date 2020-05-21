BELLEVUE, Iowa — The Bellevue Braves could provide a glimpse of what baseball in Iowa might look like this summer.
In what is expected to be the area’s first baseball action in the post-coronavirus pandemic shutdown, the Braves will host the Louis F. Jess semi-pro tournament beginning Thursday, May 28, at Cole Park, pending approval from civic leaders. The tournament is scheduled to conclude June 5.
“Our main priority, obviously, is to do it safely,” Braves co-manager Isaac Sturm said. “There are still a lot of things to consider, so we can do it safely. Does that mean fans of each team don’t interact with fans of the other team? Can we have concessions? Do you bring your own? I don’t know.
“You can’t completely take out the risk, but you do want to limit the risk the best you can. That will be a priority for us if we are able to host the tournament next week.”
First-round action begins May 28 with Bernard facing the Dubuque Packers at 6:45 p.m. and Epworth meeting Balltown at 8:15. The following day, the host team meets Holy Cross at 6:45 p.m., and Zwingle plays Placid at 8:15 p.m.
The bottom half of the bracket includes four first-round games on Saturday, May 30. That includes Peosta vs. the Dubuque Budweisers at noon, Rickardsville vs. Worthington at 1:30 p.m., Farley vs. Dyersville at 3:30 p.m. and Key West vs. Cascade at 5:30 p.m.
The four quarterfinals are scheduled for May 31 and the semifinals take place June 3.
The Prairie League and Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League both hope to begin their semi-pro seasons on the last weekend in May. They were scheduled to start in early May.