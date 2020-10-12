Zemgus Girgensons will stay put, while two other Clark Cup-winning alumni from the Dubuque Fighting Saints found new homes during the first weekend of National Hockey League free agency.
The Buffalo Sabres signed Girgensons to a three-year contract worth $2.2 million per season on Friday, just hours before he could have become an unrestricted free agent. But, Matt Benning moved on to the Nashville Predators and Riley Barber landed with the Detroit Red Wings after their original teams opted not to re-sign them. All three are 26 years old.
Girgensons, a forward who helped Dubuque to the 2011 Clark Cup championship and served as team captain the following season, has played 489 games in seven seasons for Buffalo. The 14th overall selection in the 2012 NHL Draft, he has contributed 61 goals and 138 points during his career, including 12 goals and 19 points in 69 games last season.
“Number one, (Girgensons is) a player who truly executes within the framework of what we need defensively, and he is a threat to score,” Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told Buffalo media last month. “And he always works 100 percent from the start to the end of practice, so that gives him quite a consistent game during the games. You know exactly what you’re getting from him shift in and shift out. A very important body in our group.”
Benning, a defenseman who played on Dubuque’s 2012-13 team that won the Anderson Cup and the Clark Cup, signed a two-year $2 million contract after playing the first four seasons of his professional career with the Edmonton Oilers.
“It’s such a great town, great hockey organization,” Benning said of Nashville in a Zoom meeting with media with his new home team. “I’m really excited to join the squad and experience Nashville. It’s a great team with good core guys that have been competitive for a long time now.
“Every year, it’s ranked one of the best places to play on the road, and whenever I’m asked, I say that’s my favorite place to play. (My wife and I are) a little bit familiar with Nashville, and we’re super excited to explore it a little bit more in a different dynamic.”
Benning has recorded 15 goals and 61 points in 248 over four seasons with his hometown team, including one goal and eight points in 43 games last season. The Boston Bruins originally drafted Benning in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, but he became a free agent after playing three seasons at Northeastern University and signed with Edmonton.
“At 26 years old, Matt’s best years are still ahead of him and we look forward to those coming in Nashville,” Predators general manager David Poile said in a statement announcing the deal. “He has the ability to play against the opposition’s top lines, in addition to getting involved in the offense. His physicality and skating ability round out our defensive corps nicely.”
Benning’s grandfather, Elmer, worked as a scout for the Montreal Canadiens for nearly 50 years; his father, Brian, played in 568 career NHL games from 1985-95; and his uncle, Jim, serves the general manager of the Vancouver Canucks.
Barber, a forward who played on the 2011 Clark Cup championship team, signed a two-year deal with the Red Wings after playing in the Washington, Montreal and Pittsburgh organizations for the first five seasons of his professional career. He has yet to score a point in 12 NHL games but has contributed 106 goals and 217 points in 283 games at the American Hockey League level following a three-year collegiate career at Miami of Ohio.
Earlier in the offseason, former Saints defenseman Mike Matheson joined the Pittsburgh Penguins following a trade from the Florida Panthers. The 26-year-old defenseman has 33 goals and 91 points in 299 games over five seasons.