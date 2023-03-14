The Sundown Race Team finished in second place overall in the Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois Junior Alpine Race Association this season, which closed at Tyrol Basin in Mt. Horeb, Wis.

Sundown started with a first-place finish at the Chestnut Race and finished second in the Sundown, Devil’s Head, and Tyrol ski race weekends. The team consisted of 100 skiers ranging in age from 5 to 19 years old.

