The Sundown Race Team finished in second place overall in the Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois Junior Alpine Race Association this season, which closed at Tyrol Basin in Mt. Horeb, Wis.
Sundown started with a first-place finish at the Chestnut Race and finished second in the Sundown, Devil’s Head, and Tyrol ski race weekends. The team consisted of 100 skiers ranging in age from 5 to 19 years old.
Cascade Mountain took first place in the overall standings with 4,654.5 points, followed by Sundown at 4,108.5, Wilmot with 3,180.5, Blackhawk with 2,946.5 and Chestnut Mountain with 2,357.
In the season-ending races at Tyrol Basin, Sundown finished second on Saturday with 504 points and second on Sunday with 586 points.
On Saturday, 28 Sundown racers earned team points, and 27 earned medals. Athletes earning team points included: Reese Wilson, Kayle Murphy, Brady Mills, Miles Lange, Spencer Rea, Kyla Higgins, Bodie Ludovissy, Brayden Wickham, Vera Scherr, Kamryn Ludovissy, Isabella Bonnet, William Welbes, Tinley Knopp, Marko Svircev, Robert Bowers, Olivia Mills, Alanna Meyer, Celia Scherr, Luka Svircev, Ryland Murphy, Brayden Splinter, Addison Splinter, Madison Davis, Jacob Scherr, Jacob Wachtel, Gavin Bonnet, Kate Rothert and Kane Wagner.
On Sunday, 33 Sundown racers earned team points, and 30 medals were awarded to SRT racers. Athletes earning team points included: Blake Wickham, Addison Splinter, Miles Lange, Kayle Murphy, Kamryn Ludovissy, Isabella Bonnet, Brady Mills, Marko Svircev, Tinley Knopp, Celia Scherr, Bodie Ludovissy, Spencer Rea, Delia Lange, Olivia Mills, Gavin Bonnet, Madison Davis, Kyla Higgins, Brayden Splinter, Robert Bowers, Lauren Gantz, Kane Wagner, Brady Wilson, Walker Newt, Solomon Tillis, Brayden Wickham, Nadia Tillis,William Welbes, Reese Wilson, Vera Scherr, Cameron Boge, Cooper Duggan, Ryland Murphy and Danny Rothert.
Throughout the season, racers earned “bump-up” status after finishing with at least two first-place finishes in their age division, so the next race, they bumped-up and raced in the next older age division.
Isabella Bonnet bumped from U18 to U20, Anna Spahn bumped from U10 to U12, Nadia Tillis bumped from U8 to U10, Bennet Meyer bumped from U8 to U10, Brady Wilson bumped from U8 to U10, and Karina Bonnet bumped from U12 to U14. Ryland Murphy earned a coveted “Double” Bump-Up, starting in his race class U10, bumping once to U12, and a second time to U14.
The following racers earned Points Cup Trophies by earning the most points in the race class throughout the season at each race: Reese Wilson (5th-U8), Brady Mills (1st-U10), Miles Lange (2nd-U12), Marko Svircev (5th-U12), Bodie Ludovissy (2nd-U14), William Welbes (4th-U16), Blake Wickham (5th-U18), Spencer Rea (3rd-U20), Robert Bowers (5th-U20), Delia Lange (5th-U8), Olivia Mills (4th-U10), Kayle Murphy (1st-U12), Tinley Knopp (3rd-U12), Celia Scherr (3rd-U14), Addison Splinter (4th-U14), Madison Davis (4th-U16), Kamryn Ludovissy (5th-U16), Kyla Higgins (2nd-U18) and Josette Andre (4th-U20).
