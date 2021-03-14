EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — This was a season of firsts for all prep basketball programs in Illinois.
Given six weeks from the Illinois High School Association to have a spring season with no postseason tournaments, teams were left to make their own history before closing the abbreviated seasons this weekend.
So East Dubuque, in typical fashion under 13th-year head coach Eric Miller, made sure to claim history and its own first in a season full of question marks.
Declan Schemmel closed his remarkable career by scoring 17 of his game-high 24 points in an explosive third-quarter performance, and Ben Montag added 15 points as the Warriors pulled away from Scales Mound, 62-44, on Saturday at East Dubuque High School to complete their first perfect 16-0 run through the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference under Miller.
“The hard part to stomach this year is, we had a little growing pains last year but we won conference and 27 games, and we knew we were bringing all of this back,” said Miller, whose Warriors closed the season 17-1 overall with their only loss coming at Fulton. “It’s a special group and we felt we had another really deep run in us this year. Unfortunately, Illinois’ decision was not to do a postseason. I’m glad we had a season at least. It’s a hard group to say goodbye to, considering the circumstances.”
Schemmel ended his career as one of the most prolific playmakers in Warriors history, finishing with just under 1,200 career points and as the school’s all-time leader in career steals.
“Usually, so many teams end with a loss, end in heartbreak,” said Schemmel, who is “heavily interested” in continuing his playing career at Loras College. “It’s crazy to end with a win. We wish we had a postseason, but still it’s great to end on a win.”
Over his four years with the varsity, Schemmel was a part of 104 victories in an East Dubuque uniform. So, it was only fitting he had one final classic performance to lift his team to victory.
“He can score it obviously, and we’ve got a great group around him this year,” Miller said. “On the defensive end, he does so many things with his quick hands and turnovers. Last year, he led us in every statistical category on a 27-win team. That’s crazy. He does everything for us and we’re going to miss him. He’s a winner.”
Locked in a tight 34-27 game at halftime with Scales Mound (12-4), Schemmel exploded in the third quarter to change the game. The 6-foot-1 sharpshooter made his first six shots and finished the quarter 7-for-10 from the field in breaking the Warriors out to a 53-35 lead by the end of the period. Three of his makes came from beyond the arc as Schemmel scored 14 points in the first 3:03 of the quarter to put ED in the driver’s seat.
“I went into halftime realizing that this is my final game in high school,” Schemmel said. “I’ve got two more quarters, 16 minutes. I had to come out and help my team win.”
Despite their undefeated run, the Warriors aren’t technically conference champions since the NUIC isn’t crowning champs during this unique season. But Miller believes this experience only helped build their character as young men.
“Strength through adversity,” Miller said. “That’s something we talked about all year, and we knew it would say a lot about our character if we came out and do what we’re supposed to every night. The schedule was crazy, playing four or five games a week, but it says a lot about the type of kids they are. You put that stuff aside and come out and play. Wear that East Dubuque jersey with pride and I’m just really proud of them.”
Ben Werner led the Hornets with 20 points and Collin Fosler added 11, as three of Scales Mound’s four losses this year came at the hands of the Warriors.
“It was great to have the opportunity to play a quality team like East Dubuque three times,” Hornets coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “We went 0-3 against them, but they were good battles nonetheless. We are very pleased with 12 wins and only four losses. We got some good wins along the way and we’re hoping things return to normal, so we can maybe really make a run at things next season.”
All five starters for the Hornets were juniors, so they’ll all be back next season with only two seniors graduating from the roster.
“We had to make due with what we got,” Werner said of the shortened season. “We did a nice job coming together for 16 games, playing together and getting better. We have a lot of guys coming back and we’re hoping to come back next year and make a run.”