Dyersville Beckman Catholic’s initial follow-up after its 11-1 football campaign last fall has things looking up.
The Trailblazers were sparked by two first-half touchdowns and a stifling defense in a 20-6 victory over Camanche to open the season on Friday night in Dyersville, Iowa.
The Blazers (1-0) tacked on two field goals in the second half while the defense did the damage, keeping the Storm at bay the rest of the way.
Northeast Goose Lake 56, Bellevue 28 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Hunter Putman tossed for 185 yards and two touchdowns, Riley Carrier ran for 104 yards and two scores, and Dalton Clasen had six catches for 105 yards and two scores, but the Comets gave up 30 points in the second quarter and couldn’t slow down the Rebels on the defensive end.
Independence 44, Maquoketa 9 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Not much went right for the Cardinals (0-1) in their opener, as the Mustangs handled the game from the opening kick.
Maquoketa Valley 46, North Cedar 6 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats (1-0) started their season on a strong note by blasting the Knights.
Clayton Ridge 32, Postville 12 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles (1-0) rolled past the Pirates in their season opener.
ILLINOIS
Fulton 31, Galena 12 — At Fulton, Ill.: The Pirates (0-1) were slow getting their offense going in a road loss to Fulton.
Forreston 44, Stockton 14 — At Stockton, Ill.: Luke Parker ran for a pair of late touchdowns, but the Blackhawks (0-1) couldn’t slow down the high-powered attack of the Cardinals.
South Beloit 42, River Ridge 36 (4OT) — At South Beloit, Ill.: The Wildcats went deep into extra sessions with South Beloit but couldn’t quite pull out the 8-player contest.
WISCONSIN
Lancaster 42, Cuba City 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Jacob DiVall had another big night, passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another two scores as the Flying Arrows (2-0) stunned the Cubans on their home turf with an absolutely dominating performance. Brady Oyen caught eight passes for 133 yards and two scores for the Arrows.
Platteville 49, Elgin (Ill.) St. Edward 14 — At Elgin, Ill.: The Hillmen crossed into Illinois and controlled the contest against Elgin St. Edward.
Westby 29, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 14 — At Benton, Wis.: Colin Montanye scored on a 14-yard run and Nate Lawrence scored on a 2-yard TD plunge, but the Knights couldn’t hold an early lead on Westby.
Potosi/Cassville 36, Ithaca 8 — At Ithaca, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville (2-0) turned in its second straight impressive performance to open up the season, this time controlling things on the road.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Kirsch medalist again — At Darlington, Wis.: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch continued her hot start to the season, earning medalist honors again with a 41 at Darlington Country Club. Evy Dhyanchand added a 43 as the Flying Arrows shot a 179 and finished first over Wisconsin Dells in the five-team meet.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Scales Mound 2, Orangeville 1 — At Orangeville, Ill.: Anniston Werner floored eight kills, Anna Wentz added seven kills and Gwen Hesselbacher delivered 20 assists as the Hornets rallied past Orangeville on Thursday night, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20.
Stockton 2, Pearl City 1 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Madie Mammoser had 12 kills, Kacy Wright added 15 assists and Whittney Sullivan 10 digs as the Blackhawks rallied past Pearl City on Thursday night, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pride drop pair — At Upland, Ind.: Clarke (1-2) lost both matches at the opening day of the Amber McClure Fayerweather Memorial Tournament. The Pride were swept by both host Taylor University and Indiana-Kokomo. Jessica Schaad led Clarke with 16 kills.
