Mac May joined an elite class of volleyball players at UCLA last week.
The 6-foot-3 senior outside hitter/opposite side hitter from Dubuque Wahlert became just the sixth Bruin to earn four all-Pac 12 Conference awards and the 10th to receive at least three first-team honors. Then, on Tuesday, May landed a spot on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Pacific South All-Region first team.
May earned her third AVCA all-region award after earning first-team recognition in 2019 and honorable mention status in 2018. She is the eighth Bruin to receive at least three all-region accolades.
May leads UCLA with 4.25 kills and 4.87 points per set, ranking second in the Pac-12 in both categories and 27th nationally in points per set and 34th in kills per set. She had double figures in kills in 19 of 20 contests, reaching the 20-mark on four occasions, with a season-best 25 on March 21 against USC.
May has four double-doubles, setting a season high with 19 digs in a win over Washington on Feb. 12. The senior is also first with 26 service aces and sixth in the conference in aces per set. May has an ace in 12 of 20 matches, including multiples on eight occasions, with a season-high of four against Washington. May is also second on the team with 13 block solos.
The Bruins open the NCAA tournament, which will be played entirely in Omaha, Neb., at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Rider. The match will air on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN App.
Carter named region freshman of year — Kansas State outside hitter Aliyah Carter added to her freshman accolades on Tuesday by being named the 2020-21 Midwest Region Freshman of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater became K-State’s third AVCA Region Freshman of the Year award winner, joining Gloria Mutiri in 2018 and Kylee Zumach in 2014. Carter was also selected to the AVCA Midwest All-Region First Team.
Last week, Carter won the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award in addition to being a unanimous selection to the all-Big 12 first team and all-Big 12 rookie team. Carter averaged 4.11 kills per set and 4.47 points her set — both the highest rates by a freshman in program history. Her kills-per-set average is the fourth-best mark by a Wildcat in the rally-scoring era (since 2001) and broke Cari Jensen’s freshman record of 4.00 that stood since 2000.
In her rookie season, Carter shattered K-State’s freshman single-match kill record with 27 against Texas State on March 4. She totaled six matches with at least 20 kills and owns the top three kill totals as a Wildcat freshman. K-State (13-8, 10-6 Big 12) finished third in the Big 12 during the 2020 season, its highest conference finish since 2008.
Bennett makes debut for Michigan State — Dyersville Beckman graduate Jackson Bennett, who underwent surgery on his right (pitching) elbow this fall, made his debut with Michigan State University on Monday in the Spartans’ 8-2 loss to Purdue in East Lansing, Mich. Bennett retired all three batters he faced on two fly outs and a ground out while throwing just 13 pitches. A sophomore in his first season at Michigan State, Bennett previously pitched at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Lusk returns to Purdue — Purdue University on Monday announced the return of Paul Lusk to the school’s basketball coaching staff. Lusk, who played at the University of Iowa and Southern Illinois University, served as the head coach at the University of Dubuque in the early 2000s and most recently coached under Cascade, Iowa, native Greg McDermott at Creighton. Lusk helped Purdue to five NCAA tournaments as an assistant from 2005 to 2011.
Kubitz to run track at Southwest Minnesota State — Zak Kubitz, a senior at Dubuque Senior, will continue his track & field career at Southwest Minnesota State University in the fall. The NCAA Division II school is located in Marshall, Minn., and competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Rogers, Smith land A-R-C men’s track honors — The American Rivers Conference named Ryan Rogers and Josh Smith as its men’s track and field athletes of the week after record-setting performances at the Wartburg College Outdoor Select Meet on Saturday.
Rogers, a senior from Dubuque Wahlert, bested his previous record in the decathlon with 6,625 points and set a personal best mark in the 110-meter hurdles (14.85 seconds). He sits second nationally in the decathlon. Smith, a senior from Dolton, Ill., ran 10.54 seconds in the 100-meter dash to tie a 32-year-old record set by Barry Harris in 1989. His time also ranks first in Division III.
Rosenbum honored by A-R-C —Loras’ Kassie Rosenbum earned the A-R-C women’s track athlete of the week award after she scored another school record to add to her resume with a massive win in the 5,000-meter run at Wartburg. The Clayton Ridge High School grad’s time of 16:45.82 beat the previous record by nearly 15 seconds and was three minutes faster than the next competitor on Saturday. The Guttenberg, Iowa native also ranks second in Division III.
Loras freshman lands soccer award — Loras freshman Reed Miklavcic earned the A-R-C men’s soccer player of the week award after helping the Duhawks to a 5-2 win against Buena Vista University on Saturday. The Frankfort, Ky., native scored three goals in the victory for his first career hat trick.
Spartans’ Mitchell recognized — University of Dubuque first baseman Kellen Mitchell landed the A-R-C baseball position player of the week award. In helping the Spartans to three wins in a four-game series at Nebraska Wesleyan, the senior from Batavia, Ill., collected six hits, eight RBI, two doubles, three hit batsmen, three walks, two home runs and five runs scored.
Heart honors McFarland — The Heart of America Conference named Clarke University’s Travis McFarland as its baseball player of the week. He went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs, including a grand slam and a three-run home run, and eight RBIs in the Pride’s 10-8 win over Peru State on Sunday.
Felderman wins Iowa Central Invite — Mount Mercy’s Breanna Felderman, a freshman from Dubuque Senior, finished first individually by eight strokes with a 76-77—153 at the Iowa Central Spring Invite in Fort Dodge on April 9-10. She also led the Mustangs to the title in the five-team tournament.
The previous week, Felderman finished third with an 86-77—163 in the six-team Upper Iowa University Invite at Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo.
Loras’ Mahoney all-region — Loras College junior middle blocker Patrick Mahoney, an Oak Lawn, Ill., native earned all-West Region honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday. He became the first player in program history to receive the recognition after posting a .426 hitting percentage to tie for the lead in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. Mahoney led the conference defensively with a 1.07 blocks per set average, notching a team-leading 45 total blocks in 14 games.