Oliver David looks forward to getting an idea of what kind of hockey team the Dubuque Fighting Saints can be, and that’s been a little tricky the past three weeks.
The Saints open their preseason schedule with a home-and-home series against the Des Moines Buccaneers beginning tonight at Wells Fargo Arena in the state capitol. They will wrap up the series at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“It’s been a very, very different camp this year because of the pandemic,” said David, who enters his fourth season as head coach. “We’re not messing around here. We’re following our protocol, and we’re doing it the right way. Our main objective is to do right by all.
“We have a very stringent protocol here, and every single one of us is expected to follow it to the last detail.”
Players began reporting to Dubuque roughly a month ago and had to clear quarantines before beginning practice. And they’ve kept their social circles extremely tight.
All members of the team, including staff, basically go from their homes to the rink to home again with no stops in between. And they’ve been limited in what they can do in terms of off-ice gatherings, which significantly impacts team bonding opportunities.
David and assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale have slowly introduced team structures and the concepts of winning actions into the practice game plan over the past three weeks. The Saints will hit the ice this weekend with a mere skeleton of what the staff plans to implement over the course of the USHL season, which begins Nov. 6.
“We have a very talented group here, so that part I’m not worried about,” David said. “We’ve given them a little foundation so far, but this first weekend is more about seeing what kind of intuition they have and what kind of instincts they have.
“We want to identify what they’re able to do and go from there.”
The Saints have 28 players on their protected list currently in town, and each of them will have an opportunity to play this weekend. The roster will be reduced to 25 by opening night.
Dubuque will be one of six USHL teams making its preseason debut this weekend. The others include Chicago, Des Moines, Green Bay, Waterloo and Youngstown.
The Buccaneers will begin their season at Wells Fargo Arena, the home of the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild, because their home arena has yet to be repaired from the derecho that hit in early August.