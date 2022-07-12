Mason Otting looked a little uncomfortable in his first at-bat Tuesday night.
So, he made a slight adjustment in his approach, and it boosted Cascade to the fifth state baseball tournament appearance in program history.
The junior belted a two-run double in the fifth inning and a two-run triple in the sixth to rally the No. 3-ranked Cougars to a 6-3 victory over West Liberty in the Iowa Class 2A Substate 5 championship game at Durgin Baseball Complex in Clinton.
Cascade (20-5) will play at state for the first time since 2015. And, for the first time since 1982, they will be joined at state by Dubuque County rival Beckman Catholic, which beat Jesup in the Substate 4 final.
“I just wanted to put the ball in play and get something going,” said Otting, the No. 8 hitter who struck out in his first at-bat and came into the game with a .190 season average. “I went up there a little more relaxed and sat on the fastball. We had guys on base, and I knew I had to move them. It felt great to be able to do that. It felt amazing to drive in those runs, because it gave us a big momentum swing.
“It feels great to be the team that gets to go back to state. We have a great team, we have great chemistry and we play our hearts out. It’s a family over here.”
Otting hit .333 as a sophomore last year, but a knee injury from football led to a down offensive season this summer. But he has been swinging the bat better as the season progressed, making him a dangerous threat in the No. 8 spot in the order.
Cascade managed only five hits against West Liberty ace Caleb Wulf, and four came in the final two frames. Wulf entered the game with a 0.58 ERA and a 4-0 record.
“He’s an elite pitcher who sits at 86-87 (mph) with a really good curveball, so we’ve actually been preparing for him since last week, before (the district championship game against) Camanche,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “He came out throwing 87-91, and I thought, ‘Oh, boy.’
“But I give our guys a lot of credit. He shut us down the first few innings, but the guys kept battling. And Mason came up with a couple of huge two-out hits. Actually, the whole bottom of the order came through for us. That’s been a key for us all year, having different parts of the order come through.”
Cascade senior right-hander Jack Carr scattered seven hits to improve to 8-1. He retired the final six batters he faced.
“West Liberty is a team that doesn’t score a crazy amount of runs, so I knew I had to just pound the strike zone and let them hit it into my defense and let them do the work,” said Carr, who struck out four and walked one. “I had really good command of my fastball and my curveball, and I really only needed my change-up two or three times all night.
“It’s an incredible feeling to be going to state. It’s surreal. At the beginning of the year, we weren’t even ranked and nobody expected us to do something like this. To make it to state my senior year is incredible.”
After a scoreless first inning, West Liberty (15-13) dented the scoreboard in the top of the second. Cleanup hitter Drake Collins reached on a sun-aided single to shallow right field and Tyler Jones stroked a double to right-center to open the frame.
Carr regrouped to retire Tytan Griffith on a foul popup to first baseman Cooper Hummel for the first out, but Shane Elder followed with an RBI ground out to the right side for a 1-0 lead. Carr ended the threat by fanning Seth Axsom.
Ty Frasher led off the bottom of the third inning with a walk for the Cougars’ first baserunner of the game, and leadoff man Will Hosch reached on a two-out infield single. But Wulf made Tanner Simon his fifth strikeout victim of the game to keep Cascade off the scoreboard.
West Liberty stretched its lead to 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning, thanks to a couple of perfectly placed hits. Axsom drew a one-out walk, Carr’s only one of the ballgame, and No. 9 hitter Ryan Cassady reached safely with a high chopper that narrowly eluded Carr’s glove.
After leadoff man Colin Cassady grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out, Ryker Dengler hit well-placed low liner to center for a two-run double.
Cascade responded in the bottom of the fifth, when Cooper Hummel led off with a walk and Frasher lined a base hit through the left side. Otting followed with a towering double to left field to drive in a pair. But Wulf retired the next three hitters —Justin Roling, Hosch and Simon — to maintain the one-run lead.
Carr kept the Comets off the board in the sixth, despite allowing a leadoff double to Jones. Griffith moved the runner up with a bunt, but Carr coaxed Elder into a pop up to Hummel and Axsom lined out to end the inning.
Cascade pulled even in the sixth after Jack Menster led off with a walk and cruised to third on Cade Rausch single. The tying run came across when Cass Hoffman reached on an error.
Wulf fanned the next two batters, but Otting stroked his go-ahead two-run. Otting scored on a wild pitch to account for the final run.
