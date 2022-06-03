Stephen Halliday took his game to a whole new level in his final year in the United States Hockey League.
He nearly doubled his point total from the previous season, became the all-time career scoring leader in the Tier I era of the league and played a pivotal role in the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ run to a 40-16-3-3 record.
On Friday, the league’s general manager named Halliday first-team all-USHL at forward. His linemate, Connor Kurth, landed on the second team.
“I put in a ton of work last offseason because I knew we’d have a really good team, and I wanted to be a difference maker,” Halliday said. “I have to thank my parents, because they believed in me and made a lot of sacrifices so I could succeed in the offseason. So, it was pretty cool to see it pay off.
“It’s definitely an honor to be named first-team all-star, but the award I really wanted was the Clark Cup, obviously. I couldn’t have done any of this without my teammates, especially (Ryan) Beck and Kurth, who were my linemates pretty much all year. And Coach (Greg) Brown played a huge role in my development and taught me how to be better in all aspects of the game.”
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound center from Glenwood, Md., tallied 35 goals and 95 points to finish second on the USHL scoring chart and added a plus-29 rating while playing in all 62 games for the Saints this season. A year ago, he contributed 10 goals, 48 points and a minus-4 rating in 52 games.
In three seasons, he set franchise records with 181 points, 58 goals and 123 assists. Halliday began his USHL career in 2018-19 with the Central Illinois Flying Aces, who folded. His overall career totals include 68 goals, 147 assists and 215 points in 215 regular-season games.
Halliday added six assists in four career postseason games. NHL Central Scouting lists him as the No. 161 North American skater for this summer’s Draft.
Kurth, who will play at the University of Minnesota in the fall, finished fifth in USHL scoring with 35 goals and 81 points while also skating in all 62 games.
The 5-11, 207-pound forward from South Center Lake, Minn., scored 50 goals and 122 points in 114 regular-season games for Dubuque and added two goals and four points in four playoff contests.
Kurth skated on a line with Halliday and Kenny Connors at the BioSteel All-American Game this winter and landed at No. 209 on the Central Scouting list. Last week, USA Hockey named him its Dave Tyler Junior Hockey Player of the Year.
“I think I showed this season that I can be an offensive guy who can be really dangerous with the puck, but, at the same time, I can play a complete, 200-foot game,” Kurth said. “Dubuque made such a huge impact on me, not just as a player but more importantly as a person. They always stress being a respectful, well-mannered young man, and that’s something that transcends hockey. I can’t say enough good things about what my time in Dubuque meant to me.”
The all-USHL first team also includes Tri-City goaltender Arsenii Sergeev, defenseman Mitchell Miller and forward Jeremy Wilmer, Madison defenseman Luke Mittelstadt and Chicago forward Adam Fantilli.
The all-USHL second team also includes Omaha goalie Kevin Pasche, Lincoln defenseman Dalton Norris and forward Aidan Thompson and Muskegon defenseman Jacob Guevin and forward Quinn Hutson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.