Stephen Habel doesn’t get too rattled when the stakes are the highest.
The 27-year-old right-hander won two matches by a total of nine pins last Saturday at Creslanes to claim the winners’ bracket of the Budweiser Big 10 bowling tournament. He earned a bye into the overall final of the 64-man, double-elimination tournament next Saturday and will face the survivor of tonight’s five-man consolation bracket.
“I’ve been bowling competitively from high school on — four years of high school and four years of college — and you face a lot of ups and downs,” said Habel, who won an Iowa high school state title as a senior at Dubuque Hempstead in 2010 and later competed at Clarke University. “That humbles you. You learn to stay calm on the approach, let muscle memory take over and be present in the moment.
“Then, it’s a matter of, when you get your opportunities, you have to stay present in the moment and execute shots where you can.”
Habel edged Jordan Schoettmer, 651-646, in the winners’ bracket semifinals and squeaked past Jeremy Hirsch, 651-647, in the final. Hirsch handled Heath Kohl, 705-620, in the other semifinal.
“In both matches, both guys made some really good shots and both guys made mistakes,” Habel said. “Fortunately for me, their mistakes came a little later in the match and I was able to capitalize on them. I stuck to my fundamentals, picked up all the spares I needed to and got pin count on my splits.
“When I got my chances late in the match, I executed my shots and was lucky enough to carry them for strikes.”
Habel said he won’t watch this week’s action at Creslanes. He and his wife, Audrey, welcomed a daughter, Layla, to the world on Nov. 24 and he will take the weekend off to spend time with them.
The overall finals will take place next Saturday at 7 p.m. The consolation bracket winner must defeat Habel twice to take the title.
Historic night — Kyle Wiest won quite the shootout with Brody Green in a consolation-bracket match last week. Wiest set a tournament high for a three-game series with a 792, while Green shot a 757.
More impressively, Wiest and Green shot 300s in the same game. According to long-time Big 10 historian Steve Oneyear, it marked the first time two bowlers shot 300 in the same game in the tournament.
“It’s cool, but it kind of sucked at the same time,” Wiest said. “I was trailing at the time, and you figure you’re going to get back in it by throwing a 300. But, you turn around and you’re still down.
“I would rather lose by 200 pins than do that again.”
Three other bowlers hit national honor counts last week. Hirsch rolled a 705 in the winners’ bracket semifinals, defending champion Kevin Scheffert rolled a 278 game before taking his second loss of the tournament, and Andrew Willems bagged a 742 before hitting a 279 game in a 770 series. Wiest also added a 735 series.
Tonight’s action — Wiest will face Schoettmer, and Willems meets Kohl in the consolation-bracket quarterfinals at 6 p.m., and the winners square off at 7 p.m. The semifinal winner will face Hirsch at 8 p.m.