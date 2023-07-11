Luke Merfeld continued his dominance of the IMCA Late Model class at Dubuque Speedway on Sunday night.
The Dubuque driver won his second straight 25-lap feature and his fourth overall in five weeks of racing in the class this season. Merfeld jumped seven spots from his starting position to beat fellow Dubuquer Joel Callahan, who moved up five spots into second.
Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, entered the night 10 points behind Merfeld in the standings and finished third in the 11-car field. David Webster, of Monroe, Wis., placed fourth and Gary Webb, of Blue Grass, Iowa, took fifth.
For the first time since opening night on May 21, Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., won the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature after entering the night eighth in points. Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger, the points leader, took second, followed by Joe Huenefeld, of Freeport, Ill.; Jamie Pfeiffer, also of Freeport; and Trent Wussbrod, of Monroe, Wis., in the 17-car feature. Ryan Duhme, of Delmar, Iowa, entered the night second in points but finished 17th.
Gage Neal, of Anamosa, Iowa, jumped five spots from his starting position to claim his first IMCA Stock Car feature of the season. Neal entered the night ranked ninth in points and held off Tom Schmitt, of Independence, Iowa, in the 10-car, 12-lap feature. Lee Kinsella, of Peosta, Iowa; Richard Nelson, of Dyersville, Iowa; and Kyle Everts, of Holland, Iowa, rounded out the top five.
Points leader Jerry Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, finished eighth. He entered the night with just a six-point cushion on Kinsella.
Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa, landed his first IMCA SportMod feature win of the Dubuque season by jumping two spots from his starting position and holding off Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa, in the 11-car, 15 lap feature. Ryan Reed, of McCausland, Iowa, placed third, followed by Dubuque’s Ian Hurst and season points leader Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis. Roth entered the night with a 17-point cushion on Becker in the season standings.
Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., improved 11 spots from his starting position to win the 24-car, 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature over Dubuque’s David Crimmins. Burk, who won for the fourth time this season, entered the evening with a three-point lead on Crimmins in the season standings.
The top five in the Hobby Stock feature also included Caden Helle, of Garnavillo, Iowa; Jason Sweeney, of Waukon, Iowa; and Jordan Miles, of Bernard, Iowa.
Josh Chambers, of Darlington, Wis., took the checkered flag in the second 4-cylinder feature race of the season at Dubuque. The class made its debut last week. Dubuque’s Duane Roth; Michael Snyder, of Bettendorf, Iowa; Noah Krahenbuhl, of Blanchardville, Wis.; and Jacob Welter, of Farley, Iowa; rounded out the top five in the 15-car, 10-lap feature.